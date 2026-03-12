As Rivian Confirms R2 Pricing And Range, Is This Perfect Timing For A New Electric SUV?

The long awaited, latest, greatest, (and smallest) Rivian R2 is finally here and we actually have some numbers and estimates to go along with all of the teaser images and promises. Rivian has set a launch window for Spring of this year for the first-to-be-released Performance model, and late 2026 and throughout 2027 for other trims.

Every R2, save for the to-be-announced base model, is powered by an 87.9 kilowatt-hour battery pack and all come with a NACS port as standard, meaning that you can charge at Tesla Supercharger stations. A 10-80% charge should take 29 minutes, Rivian says. You might need the available adaptor for Rivian's existing Adventure Network charging stations, however, as a lot of those use the CCS charging plug.

In a press release, Rivian says: "R2 represents the evolution of Rivian – bringing our design, performance, and technology into a mid-sized SUV for a broader audience, without losing the soul of what makes a Rivian." Now, if that aforementioned "soul" means a price tag on a boxy EV that doesn't start at $70,000 and exceed six-figures like the Rivian R1T and R1S, we might have a winner on our hands for wider scale appeal.