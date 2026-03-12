As Rivian Confirms R2 Pricing And Range, Is This Perfect Timing For A New Electric SUV?
The long awaited, latest, greatest, (and smallest) Rivian R2 is finally here and we actually have some numbers and estimates to go along with all of the teaser images and promises. Rivian has set a launch window for Spring of this year for the first-to-be-released Performance model, and late 2026 and throughout 2027 for other trims.
Every R2, save for the to-be-announced base model, is powered by an 87.9 kilowatt-hour battery pack and all come with a NACS port as standard, meaning that you can charge at Tesla Supercharger stations. A 10-80% charge should take 29 minutes, Rivian says. You might need the available adaptor for Rivian's existing Adventure Network charging stations, however, as a lot of those use the CCS charging plug.
In a press release, Rivian says: "R2 represents the evolution of Rivian – bringing our design, performance, and technology into a mid-sized SUV for a broader audience, without losing the soul of what makes a Rivian." Now, if that aforementioned "soul" means a price tag on a boxy EV that doesn't start at $70,000 and exceed six-figures like the Rivian R1T and R1S, we might have a winner on our hands for wider scale appeal.
Price promises (mostly) kept
Starting at the base model, the R2 "Standard" gets a single 350 horsepower motor, and a Rivian-estimated "265+ miles" of range. It starts at $45,000 like Rivian promised a long time ago, and — like all R2 models — will come with the Autonomy+ hardware built in as standard, though functionality will require a monthly subscription or one-time fee. Next is the Standard with a longer range battery that gives an estimated 345 miles of range. It's $48,490.
The beefier Premium is $53,990, and it gives you all-wheel drive and up to 330 miles of EPA-estimated range. Lastly, the Performance is all-wheel drive and 656 horsepower, with a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds. It also has 330 miles of EPA-estimated range and will set you back $57,990 with the "Launch Package" which includes Rivian's hands-free driving tech and a 4,400 tow package.
Practically, rear cargo space is measured at 79.4 cubic feet with the seats folded and the R2 is capable of receiving over the air updates. The rear window also slides down like a Toyota 4Runner, and you get two — count 'em — gloveboxes!
It seems like a good path forward for Rivian
With all the numbers out of the way, some of you are already calling your Rivian dealer to see what time the R2s will be arriving. Compared to the rest of the Rivian lineup, the price is certainly compelling, even if the actual specs are pretty average. Having driven and thoroughly enjoyed a Rivian R1T Tri-Motor, I expect the R2 to be a pretty competent vehicle. The brand also has a friendlier, more adventure focused vibe than Tesla's harsh futurism and frantic attempts to forget that it's a car company.
Price was one of the biggest hurdles to the brand, and the R2 seems like a good path to not only get people more into the whole Rivian deal, but also give a little more competition to the EV SUV scene, which is still mostly occupied by legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors.
I'm optimistic about the R2 and more money from sales will (hopefully) give Rivian more cash to iron out any bugs its had in the past with reliability and some wackier extra costs.
The future is fickle
There's also the huge aspect of timing. The overall timeframe will potentially prove to be very good for Rivian as gas prices fluctuate and tensions, wars, and rumors of wars hit the Middle-East. Cheap gas might be hard to come by in the coming months (although who can say for sure), and a cool EV from a brand that people really like might be a good thing for the market. At the very least, the gas turmoil could have some EV holdouts reexamining their current skepticism, and maybe moving forward their own electric transition plans.
Outside of a global politics lens, a lot of other brands are slowing down their electric offerings, and Rivian is still soldiering ahead with a new car for what might be a new market of buyers. There are a lot of hypotheticals that Rivian will have to compete with in the coming months and years, but launching a new SUV that looks good and is priced reasonably competitively for a premium-ish EV certainly stacks the cards in the company's favor.