Subaru Trucks: A History Of The Iconic Baja And BRAT Pickups

Subaru is one of the best-performing automakers in the U.S. market, with an enviable track record of 30 consecutive months of improved sales as of January 2025 and a healthy total of 667,725 vehicles sold across 2024, which was in itself a 5.6% increase compared to 2023. What's impressive about these ever-growing sales is that Subaru's managed this without having a single truck in its lineup, ceding this huge market to Japanese rivals such as Nissan and Toyota.

However, those keenly aware of automotive history will know that Subaru has actually released two pickups over the years: the BRAT, which existed from 1978 to 1987 (in the U.S., at least), and the Baja, a short-lived spiritual successor built from 2003 to 2006.

Neither of these were out-and-out pickups. Instead, both were quirky takes on the classic car-truck vehicle design made popular by products such as the Chevrolet El Camino and Ford Ranchero. Neither were all that successful, either, although both have earned something of a cult following well after going out of production. Let's look back at the Subaru Baja and BRAT to see how they came to be and what they were really all about.