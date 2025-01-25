Subaru's BRAT Truck: The Meaning Behind The Acronym Explained

Despite being pretty short-lived, it's hard to forget the Subaru BRAT. Produced from 1978 to 1994 (but only sold in North America until 1987), the BRAT was a very distinctive pickup truck at the time, known for the two little seats it had in the bed as well as its peculiar blend of car and truck features and design elements, similar to other "utes" (short for "utility vehicles) like the Ford Ranchero and Chevy El Camino.

According to Subaru, BRAT stands for "BiDrive Recreational All-Terrain Transporter." So...is it a car or truck? While it has a small bed for extra transportation capabilities and only two seats inside, the BRAT was classified variously in its day as both a light-duty vehicle and a special-purpose vehicle by different government agencies. Utility vehicles like it have always occupied an interesting middle ground, so it's not quite a truck after all. It's an all-terrain transporter, got it?