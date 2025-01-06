4 Underrated Subaru Models That Deserve A Spot In Your Garage

Subaru of 2025 might not be the most flashy brand around, but the lineup is full of competent cars that the owners absolutely adore. However, that lack of flashiness and panache doesn't extend to Subaru's historical lineup, especially when you talk about cars like the WRX STi or the litany of rally-ready Imprezas. But for every STi S209 or mom station wagon staple Outback, there are a few Subarus that fly under the radar.

Like it or not, Subaru is part of a fairly elite group of automakers in that it hasn't made anything that was really, truly bad. It's had some sales disasters like every carmaker out there, but it hasn't produced a car like, say, the Pontiac Aztek, that fell apart on every conceivable level. There are a few diamonds in the rough, so to speak, from Subaru's past that are definitely worth a consideration, even if they didn't quite get the same fame or recognition as other models.

I've spent a significant part of my automotive career covering Subaru (in fact, the first car I ever reviewed for SlashGear was a Subaru Impreza). Since then, I've driven, in some capacity, a good bit of the modern lineup. While I haven't personally owned any of the models on this list, I have a lot of experience in the seat of a Subie, not to mention a soft spot for the brand.

