4 Underrated Subaru Models That Deserve A Spot In Your Garage
Subaru of 2025 might not be the most flashy brand around, but the lineup is full of competent cars that the owners absolutely adore. However, that lack of flashiness and panache doesn't extend to Subaru's historical lineup, especially when you talk about cars like the WRX STi or the litany of rally-ready Imprezas. But for every STi S209 or mom station wagon staple Outback, there are a few Subarus that fly under the radar.
Like it or not, Subaru is part of a fairly elite group of automakers in that it hasn't made anything that was really, truly bad. It's had some sales disasters like every carmaker out there, but it hasn't produced a car like, say, the Pontiac Aztek, that fell apart on every conceivable level. There are a few diamonds in the rough, so to speak, from Subaru's past that are definitely worth a consideration, even if they didn't quite get the same fame or recognition as other models.
I've spent a significant part of my automotive career covering Subaru (in fact, the first car I ever reviewed for SlashGear was a Subaru Impreza). Since then, I've driven, in some capacity, a good bit of the modern lineup. While I haven't personally owned any of the models on this list, I have a lot of experience in the seat of a Subie, not to mention a soft spot for the brand.
Subaru Baja
The Subaru Baja took the winning formula of the Outback station wagon and made it slightly more practical for a select crowd. That crowd being people who want a pickup truck, but without the commitment to something like a full-size Ford, Chevy, or Dodge. Other small trucks existed around the same time, like the Ford Ranger, but those trucks were strictly utilitarian and didn't have the styling or promise of a fun outdoor-focused lifestyle like the Baja. As a fun bit of trivia, it was the first model designed entirely by Subaru of America.
Unfortunately for the Baja, production lasted a total of three years, from 2003 to 2006. The market and audience didn't quite agree with what Subaru was trying, as the early 2000s saw the rise of huge luxury trucks and SUVs. However, Subaru may have accidentally predicted the future with the Baja, as little utes like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz are flying off dealership lots. The time wasn't quite right for the Baja, but that doesn't mean the time isn't right for you to own one.
Subaru SVX
The Subaru SVX, made from 1992 to 1997, was an instance of the company dabbling around in a segment that not only didn't really exist in the United States at the time — that is luxury coupes — it was also experimenting in an area Subaru had no prior experience in — that is luxury cars altogether. From specifications alone, the SVX doesn't sound anything like a Subaru today, much less any Subie from the mid-1990s.
First, it was sleek and stylish and designed by none other than Giorgetto Giugiaro, the designer responsible for icons like the Volkswagen Golf. Secondly, it was a two-door sports car, something that was downright alien to Subaru's lineup of family-minded wagons and sedans.
At its core, the SVX was still a Subaru. It was powered by a boxer-six engine (that made a somewhat stout 230 horsepower) and was, of course, available with all-wheel drive. It looks absolutely nothing like a Subaru and might be more at home in the stables of brands like Lexus or Acura, but don't let that stop you from at least taking a look at one whenever it shows up for sale.
Subaru 360
The Subaru 360 has one of the shortest production lives of any Subaru, but it might be one of the most important. Made from 1968 tom 1969, the Subaru 360 was a tiny egg of a car that marked the entry of the brand into the United States. Like the SVX, the 360 didn't look like anything you would expect from a Subaru today. It wasn't a boxy wagon, and it wasn't all-wheel drive. It was powered by a two-stroke engine that was nearly indistinguishable from what you would find in a motorcycle, and Subaru notes that the 0-60 time was 37.5 seconds.
It was, however, utilitarian, a selling point that would affix itself to nearly every Subaru for the next several decades. It was able to achieve 66.3 mpg and its small size and rear-hinged doors made it easy to park and get in and out of. You'll probably have a hard time finding a Subaru 360 for sale outside of museum collections, but the brand's presence in the United States owes a lot to the 360.
Subaru GL Wagon
When you ask any non-automotive enthusiast to picture a Subaru, they'll likely mentally conjure up an image of a somewhat angular family station wagon or SUV with all-wheel drive. The current Outback, Forester, Ascent, and Crosstrek all embody those classic Subaru traits. The first Subaru to take on that visage, and the first Subaru with all-wheel drive, was the Subaru GL (also called DL depending on the trim) all the way back in 1973. While the aforementioned Subaru 360 is responsible for Subaru taking its first steps into the States, the DL and GL Subies are the source of what people actually recognize Subaru for.
The Subaru DL/GL are not "underrated" in the traditional sense in that no one bought it, or it was unfairly maligned, after all, Subaru made it for 17 years, finally ending production in 1990. However, Subaru fans can get caught up remembering Subaru's rallying and motorsports efforts. There's nothing wrong with longing for a hopped-up WRX, but the brand has been a sensible station wagon maker for over 50 years, and that should be celebrated.