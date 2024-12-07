How Much Is A Subaru SVX Worth, And Are They Tough To Work On?

It's possible that you've never heard of that forgotten performance car, the Subaru SVX. Even if you consider yourself an automotive enthusiast or more specifically a Subaru fan, this short-lived sports car might be a bit of a mystery to you. Marketed as Subaru's first "performance luxury coupe," the SVX was introduced in 1991 (as a 1992 model) and with all the hunger for performance coupes in the enthusiast world, it had the potential for big success — but it didn't last very long.

Under the hood was a 3.3L flat-six engine that produced a healthy 230 horsepower and 228 pound-feet of torque. That's not a lot by today's sports-car standards, but back in 1992, sports cars like the Chevy Corvette were making 300 hp, so the SVX was powerful enough to raise eyebrows. Unfortunately, the Subaru SVX was a complete flop. It had strong competitors from brands like Nissan, Acura, and Toyota, and it was more expensive than most cars with similar performance. Total SVX sales in the U.S. were around 14,000s after five years on the market, and 1997 was the final year for the plush Subie.

Despite its low sales and eventual demise, the SVX is a bit of a cult classic. Enthusiasts who value driving dynamics and unique styling continue to lust after it. But just how much does one cost? And once you've got it in your garage, how hard will it be to maintain?

