Age Vs. Mileage: What's More Important When Buying A Used Car?

I used to joke with friends that I've been going to car shows and swap meets since before I could walk, but it's a joke based in reality. My father used to wake me up at 4 a.m. to take me to auto-parts swap meets on Sundays, pushing me around in a stroller or pulling me around in a wagon while he looked for the best deals on parts before anyone else arrived. We used to buy a printed version of the Auto Trader when it first arrived at 7 Eleven on Tuesday nights, so we could call and haggle over used cars before anyone else saw them on Wednesday morning — that's how I found several cars I owned in high school and college.

Advertisement

I've been in the car world as an enthusiast all my life, watching people buy, sell, and negotiate the prices of used cars in all capacities. Along the way, I've seen people make some very smart buys, but I've also seen some really terrible ones. The conclusion I've come to is that age and mileage for a used car are factors that should be considered, but they aren't the only issues you should be concerned with. Old vehicles and high-mileage vehicles can both be potential minefields, so it's important to also look at things like condition, and maintenance history too. With that in mind, let's consider how to find a good used car.