How Quickly Can Engine Oil Go Bad, And Does It Expire?

Semi-regular oil changes are (or should be) a regular part of car ownership, with some drivers going to a mechanic for the service and others opting to do it themselves. Changing your own oil comes with a few considerations beyond the act itself.

There are several brands of oil to choose from, as well as different oil types intended for different kinds of engines, environments, and so on. You'll want to be sure to pick something that works well with your car's particular internals. But since oil changes happen so infrequently — changing it out every 5,000 to 10,000 miles is recommended – you could find yourself with a bottle or two of unused engine oil for an extended period.

Just how long can that oil sit there before it needs to be disposed of? Is it safe to use oil that's been sitting on the shelf for a year? Do dates matter for engine oil in the first place? A bottle of oil (opened or not) that's been sitting around for a year or two is likely still okay for you to use, but there are some notable exceptions you need to keep in mind.