Common Problems That Can Happen With The Chevrolet Trax, According To Owners

The Chevrolet Trax crossover has enjoyed moderate success since launching as an all-new model in the U.S. back in 2015. While sales dipped from an all-time high of 116,817 units in 2019 to 42,590 and then 26,598 units in 2021 and 2022, respectively, the numbers have quickly gone back up, with Chevy moving 109,383 units of the small crossover in 2023 alone, according to GoodCarBadCar data. The 2024 model has also enjoyed relatively strong sales, with 90,462 units already sold through June 2024.

For the most part, its performance has been down to the Trax being a practical and useful city runabout that's good-looking, easy to drive and park, and readily willing to accommodate a generous amount of gear. Not to mention, it is one of the SUVs you can buy brand new under $25,000. The 2025 Chevy Trax, for example, starts at $21,495 (MSRP), and for that price offers remote keyless entry, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a Wi-Fi hotspot, satellite radio, and a four-speaker audio system. As for cargo space, the Trax has 25.6 cubic feet of room with all five passengers seated and maxes out at 54.1 cubic feet when you fold down the rear seats.

However, based on reviews by owners, the subcompact SUV has its limitations — which shouldn't come as a surprise, considering no vehicle is ever perfect. Online comments on dedicated Chevy Trax forums and other sites show that the Chevrolet Trax can suffer some common problems, which we've highlighted below.