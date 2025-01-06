Is The 2025 Subaru BRAT Real?

It's sometimes hard to keep up with the mystifying barrage of new cars, trucks, and SUVs that come to market each year. More recently, there have also been a lot more false rumors floating around about strange new models and purported re-releases of old favorites. These have circulated about a new Toyota Corolla pickup truck, a re-imagination of the Chevy Nova, and a handful of other examples, all ultimately untrue.

In that same vein, you may have seen YouTube videos with images claiming to show a 2025 Subaru Brat. Unfortunately, like the Corolla pickup and the new Nova, the resurrected Brat isn't actually on the automaker's drawing board, nor is it coming to showrooms anytime soon. These YouTube videos use clearly AI-generated images, and the car itself is just a fantasy right now. One poorly sourced article from July even touted an impending release for "Summer 2024," which has come and gone with no new Brat.

While car companies are always working on secret projects, there's been no news from Subaru suggesting any plans for a new Brat. If such an announcement comes our way, we'll be sure to let you know.

