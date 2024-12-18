Is The 2025 Toyota Corolla Pickup Truck Real?

Compared to its rivals, Toyota has a reputation of employing long-term commitment to its best-selling models. Its Land Cruiser 70, for example, is a rugged and off-road SUV first introduced in 1984 that's still in production today — though its V8-powered variant is being phased out. Then, there's the Toyota Corolla, a subcompact-turned-compact car that has been around since 1966, but remains the world's best-selling vehicle due to its low cost of ownership and reliability.

As Toyota's biggest market, the U.S. has consistently shown its penchant for the brand's sedans, with the Toyota Camry being the best-selling passenger car in the country for 22 consecutive years, followed by the Corolla as the intermittent second best-selling sedan. Yet while the midsize Camry is more popular in the U.S. due to its bigger power and space, the Corolla is more favored worldwide. The nameplate is so well-loved that even unfounded reports of a purported design upgrade have been gaining traction online. Reports in particular claim that the Japanese manufacturer is releasing a 2025 Toyota Corolla pickup truck.

To be fair, repurposing a sedan nameplate for a pickup truck is not something new. Ford did this recently with its Maverick nameplate by transforming its original compact sedan from 1970 into a compact pickup in 2021. The upgrade did wonders for Ford, as the model performed well in its home country, with the hybrid variant reportedly outselling Toyota Tacoma in early 2024, based on sales data presented by Good Car Bad Car. Thus, the idea of having a Corolla-branded pickup must have instantly excited Toyota fans. Unfortunately, the 2025 Toyota Corolla pickup truck is a hoax.

