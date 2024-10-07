Here's Why You Can't Buy Toyota's LandCruiser 70 In The US

The Toyota Land Cruiser has been carving up the rugged back country around the world for more than 70 years. Its life began as a Japanese Police Reserve utility vehicle, then transformed into one of the most popular choices for the remote terrains of the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. However, in the U.S., Toyota discontinued the Land Cruiser in 2021, with American enthusiasts wondering if they'd seen the last of the iconic SUV. Fortunately, there was a triumphant return to the states with the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser we reviewed, which left us impressed by both its hybrid powertrain and off-road prowess.

While fans of Toyota's brawny off-roader have seen some spectacular versions of the Land Cruiser over the years, the 70 series never made it stateside. Despite originally debuting in the mid-'80s, the 70 is still going strong, and is one of the few vehicles from that era still being sold new today. Just a few years ago, the call for Land Cruiser 70 series was so great, it caused a two-and-a-half-year backorder in Australia. Unfortunately, those in the U.S. can't purchase the Land Cruiser 70 today because it doesn't meet current emissions standards. Back in the '80s, Toyota declined to sell the 70 in America because the company felt it wasn't premium enough or large enough for U.S. roads at the time.

