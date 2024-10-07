Here's Why You Can't Buy Toyota's LandCruiser 70 In The US
The Toyota Land Cruiser has been carving up the rugged back country around the world for more than 70 years. Its life began as a Japanese Police Reserve utility vehicle, then transformed into one of the most popular choices for the remote terrains of the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. However, in the U.S., Toyota discontinued the Land Cruiser in 2021, with American enthusiasts wondering if they'd seen the last of the iconic SUV. Fortunately, there was a triumphant return to the states with the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser we reviewed, which left us impressed by both its hybrid powertrain and off-road prowess.
While fans of Toyota's brawny off-roader have seen some spectacular versions of the Land Cruiser over the years, the 70 series never made it stateside. Despite originally debuting in the mid-'80s, the 70 is still going strong, and is one of the few vehicles from that era still being sold new today. Just a few years ago, the call for Land Cruiser 70 series was so great, it caused a two-and-a-half-year backorder in Australia. Unfortunately, those in the U.S. can't purchase the Land Cruiser 70 today because it doesn't meet current emissions standards. Back in the '80s, Toyota declined to sell the 70 in America because the company felt it wasn't premium enough or large enough for U.S. roads at the time.
What makes the LandCruiser 70 so great?
With robust sales and significant acclaim across global markets — and many Americans lamenting the 70 series (J70) absence from the states — what makes this vehicle so compelling? It's incredibly tough and excels in grueling road conditions, where other vehicles may buckle under the stress. In fact, you'll find a Land Cruiser 70 series common among expeditions, mining operations, and Australian search and rescue teams.
The unabashed J70 off-roader has always stayed true to its roots. Admittedly, there have been a few modern enhancements made over the classic '80s version, but the Landcruiser 70 series hasn't stepped into luxury territory like other off-roaders. For example, recent Jeep Wrangler Rubicon examples are approaching six figures, with features like powered 12-way adaptable front seats — a far cry from the '40s CJ (Civilian Jeep) that was marketed as a farming tool.
The new 70 comes equipped with a 4.5L turbo-diesel V8 with manual transmission outputting 202 horsepower and 316 pound-feet of torque. There is also an optional 2.8L turbo-diesel automatic, generating 150kW or roughly 200 horsepower and a maximum of 500 Nm or around 370-pound feet of torque. You can also find features like traction control, a locking differential, and a robust snorkel. However, the best aspects of this legendary utility vehicle are just how reliable, long-lasting, and tough the 70 has proven to be over the years. These are just a few of the reasons why old Toyota Land Cruisers are worth so much today.