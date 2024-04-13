5 New Toyota Land Cruiser Features To Be Excited About
An iconic sport utility vehicle that some people thought may have disappeared forever has resurfaced with some significant changes from previous models. The Toyota Land Cruiser dates back to 1951 when a division of the Japanese police force used it. Named the National Police Reserve of Japan, this group was designed to fill personnel gaps in the military and act as law enforcement on a national level following the Korean War. The rugged and dependable Land Cruiser (known initially as the Toyota Jeep BJ) proved itself during turbulent times, and Toyota saw an opportunity for growth outside the military sector with a civilian version of the vehicle.
Over the years, the Land Cruiser evolved and made enhancements to its appearance, features, and off-road performance. By 2021, Toyota had sold only 3,711 Land Cruisers in the U.S., according to Good Car Bad Car, and decided to discontinue it in the States. Many fans of the legendary all-terrain vehicle worried they had seen the last of Toyota's SUV.
Fortunately, the Land Cruiser has returned for 2024, and it's clear the automaker used the 2-year break to reimagine and improve its backcountry 4-wheel drive flagship. So, what can you expect with the new Land Cruiser, and what changes is the automotive community buzzing about? With such a rich history, every Toyota Land Cruiser generation, no matter how great, provides an insightful look back.
This version is a hybrid
As the news broke that the Land Cruiser was making a return, many noted the new and exclusive powertrain, which was a departure from previous editions. The 2021 model featured a 5.7L V8 that produced 381 hp and 401-lb-ft of torque. However, the 2021 Land Cruiser also suffered from poor fuel economy, as it could only reach an estimated 17 mpg on the highway.
Now equipped with an i-FORCE MAX 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder hybrid engine, the off-roading icon can generate 326 hp and 465-lb-ft of torque. The new version not only includes nearly the same horsepower and offers more torque, but it also provides better gas mileage at an estimated 25 mpg highway.
The decision to use hybrid technology has provided the Land Cruiser with a much more efficient engine that is still capable. While the SUV primarily utilizes the combustion engine, it also includes a 288V battery and electric motor configuration, which helps support the gasoline engine.
Smaller than its predecessor
The new Land Cruiser now takes up less space than previous generations with a shorter length and two-row-only seating. Earlier models of Toyota's SUV offered three rows of seating, extending the vehicle's dimensions. While the increased size offered additional cargo room, it wasn't as helpful when leaving the pavement for dirt, mud, or sand. The automaker seems to have shifted away from a full-size SUV focus to compete with smaller off-roading competitors.
In terms of off-roading, a vehicle with a shorter wheelbase is typically more maneuverable. Mid-size SUVs may be better equipped than their larger full-size cousins for the challenges of the backcountry. More compact dimensions can enable easier traversal across tricky terrain and afford off-road enthusiasts more time on the trail with better fuel efficiency.
So, the new Land Cruiser comes prepared for more nimble all-terrain action than its previous, larger proportioned version. We took a first look at the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser and have some interesting takeaways and deeper analysis.
Three unique trims
Toyota is offering three different trims to attract drivers by offering a wide range of features, luxury, and visual elements. The Land Cruiser 1958 is a return to basics that includes the necessities without all the fancy options that are included in the other trims. You'll also enjoy an 8-inch media touchscreen, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.
When you step up to the next trim, you'll notice more exterior color options, a Multi-Terrain Monitor system, a stabilizer disconnect mechanism, Multi-Terrain Select technology, and a larger 12.3-inch media display, among other features.
Lastly, the First Edition trim includes some rugged off-road add-ons, enhanced interior, and additional technology. The exterior of this trim benefits from tougher skid plates, mudguards, and roof racks and comes equipped with rock rails for greater protection from the trail. Inside the First Edition Land Cruiser, you can take advantage of the JBL audio system and leather-trimmed seats for comfort beyond what's available in the other trim levels.
Toyota Safety Sense 3.0
Another advantage of the new Land Cruiser is that it comes with Toyota's enhanced safety technology. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 improves on an already stellar suite of systems designed to help prevent accidents. This new version offers a more robust front camera with a broader field of view, more detail, and a greater display resolution.
With the ability to see obstacles clearly and identify navigational hazards before it's too late, you may be able to prevent unfortunate road incidents. This upgraded camera could also come in handy when taking Land Cruiser off-road to help spot the best route.
The radar sensor has also been bolstered for Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, allowing for a lengthier and wider detection range. These components, combined with specialized software, additional sensors, and cameras throughout the vehicle, make the technology like Pre-Collision, Lane Departure, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Lane Tracing Assist possible.
Lower price
One of the most exciting aspects of the new Land Cruiser is that it's cheaper than previous models, which could cost upwards of nearly $90,000. The base trim, 1958, starts at just $55,950, which makes the off-roader more accessible than ever. While previous iterations of Toyota's SUV leaned more toward luxury and amenities, this new crop appears to be a return to roots.
The previous generation of Land Cruisers started at around $80,000, which was likely above most people's budgets since, according to Kelly Blue Book, the average American spent $48,334 on a new vehicle in July 2023. This figure is considerably less than the base asking price for past Land Cruisers.
Toyota clearly aims to capture more attention with its off-road SUV, offering comparable performance, better efficiency, an ample amount of extras, and at a lower cost. Even though the attention is currently fixed on the 2024 model, here's why old Toyota Land Cruisers are worth so much today and why collectors covet them.