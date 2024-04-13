5 New Toyota Land Cruiser Features To Be Excited About

An iconic sport utility vehicle that some people thought may have disappeared forever has resurfaced with some significant changes from previous models. The Toyota Land Cruiser dates back to 1951 when a division of the Japanese police force used it. Named the National Police Reserve of Japan, this group was designed to fill personnel gaps in the military and act as law enforcement on a national level following the Korean War. The rugged and dependable Land Cruiser (known initially as the Toyota Jeep BJ) proved itself during turbulent times, and Toyota saw an opportunity for growth outside the military sector with a civilian version of the vehicle.

Over the years, the Land Cruiser evolved and made enhancements to its appearance, features, and off-road performance. By 2021, Toyota had sold only 3,711 Land Cruisers in the U.S., according to Good Car Bad Car, and decided to discontinue it in the States. Many fans of the legendary all-terrain vehicle worried they had seen the last of Toyota's SUV.

Fortunately, the Land Cruiser has returned for 2024, and it's clear the automaker used the 2-year break to reimagine and improve its backcountry 4-wheel drive flagship. So, what can you expect with the new Land Cruiser, and what changes is the automotive community buzzing about? With such a rich history, every Toyota Land Cruiser generation, no matter how great, provides an insightful look back.