Is The 2025 Chevrolet Nova SS Real?

While there are plenty of YouTube videos and images floating around online, Chevrolet itself has not confirmed that a Nova SS is in the works at all. While these images sometimes present themselves as prototypes, they are actually just fan-made with AI or digital art programs. AI art tools are growing more capable by the month, but there are still many ways you can tell if an image of a car is the work of AI or not.

First, take a look at any writing in the image. As illustrated by the example above, the letters that make up "Nova" are almost gibberish, with some letters even appearing backwards. It's also not a font Chevy would ever use. Then, check out the details — or lack thereof. A lot of AI art of cars is much too simplified and is missing key components of the car.

The image at the top of this article doesn't even include Chevy's iconic bow tie emblem on the back. The background of both images are also stark and obscure — the people in the first image have blurry, inhuman faces. Another common giveaway is rounded edges and shiny surfaces. Check out how glossy these AI-created Novas are.

If you are still unsure, expand the details of the YouTube video you are watching. There will often be warnings that the content is significantly edited or digitally altered. Some will even state that the content is "synthetic."

The Chevy Nova SS is yet another AI-imaged car like the Toyota FJ Cruiser, which is not making a comeback.