The Reason Why Some Chevrolet Bow Tie Emblems Are Black

Chevrolet got its first bow tie logo back in 1913, now over 100 years ago. The visionary behind the signature logo was Co-Founder William C. Durant, who may have been inspired by the Swiss flag, or even possibly a wallpaper he saw while staying at a hotel in France. Historians haven't come to an agreement on the origins of Chevrolet's bow tie emblem. No matter where the Chevrolet bow tie logo came from, it's now considered one of America's treasured symbols of endurance, found on trucks known across the country for their durability and strength.

Advertisement

Once Durant had the idea — however that idea came to be — it debuted on the Chevrolet H-2 Royal Mail and the H-4 Baby Grand in 1914. It started to become recognizable by 1936, found on all Chevrolet truck models. In the '50s, the bow tie received a backdrop to make it appear classier when placed on the hoods of more upscale models like the Bel Air. A purple variation was also created for the Camaro in the late '60s followed by a silver version in 1974 for the Chevy Impala.

The gold bow tie that's more familiar with modern car lovers was introduced on the 1982 Chevrolet Blazer, but was upgraded to have a warmer version of the color in 1995, found on models like the Chevrolet Silverado. At this point, the bow tie has become recognizable as Chevrolet all over the world with its bold shape and even bolder color. However, some Chevys are now popping up on sales lots with black bow ties, another change to the nostalgic bow tie emblem.

Advertisement

[Featured image by Sicnag via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]