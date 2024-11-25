Is Toyota Really Bringing Back The FJ Cruiser In 2025?

Boxy, impractical on the road, and uncomfortable for passengers, the Toyota FJ Cruiser didn't last long on the market, but left a long-lasting impression on its cult following, thanks to its off-roading ability and unique appearance. There are now rumors floating around that Toyota is thinking of bringing it back, but fans of the FJ Cruiser will likely be let down.

Despite the lack of an explicit explanation from Toyota, there is some speculation as to why the FJ Cruiser was discontinued. It was a unique mid-size SUV with a 4.0-liter V6 engine, that came out in 2007 and was produced until 2014. While it was an immediate hit due to its distinct appearance and performance, sales declined rapidly after the third year and continued to plummet until only 11,700 were sold in its final year. Despite its demise a decade ago, car enthusiasts view the FJ Cruiser as a classic vehicle, and late models have sold for over $100K at auction.

With so much continued interest in the Toyota FJ Cruiser, fans are now hopeful that the car is returning after hearing some promising rumors. Here's what we know about the possibility of the 2025 Toyota FJ Cruiser.

