Is Toyota Really Bringing Back The FJ Cruiser In 2025?
Boxy, impractical on the road, and uncomfortable for passengers, the Toyota FJ Cruiser didn't last long on the market, but left a long-lasting impression on its cult following, thanks to its off-roading ability and unique appearance. There are now rumors floating around that Toyota is thinking of bringing it back, but fans of the FJ Cruiser will likely be let down.
Despite the lack of an explicit explanation from Toyota, there is some speculation as to why the FJ Cruiser was discontinued. It was a unique mid-size SUV with a 4.0-liter V6 engine, that came out in 2007 and was produced until 2014. While it was an immediate hit due to its distinct appearance and performance, sales declined rapidly after the third year and continued to plummet until only 11,700 were sold in its final year. Despite its demise a decade ago, car enthusiasts view the FJ Cruiser as a classic vehicle, and late models have sold for over $100K at auction.
With so much continued interest in the Toyota FJ Cruiser, fans are now hopeful that the car is returning after hearing some promising rumors. Here's what we know about the possibility of the 2025 Toyota FJ Cruiser.
Toyota FJ Cruiser rumors not confirmed
Japan's Best Car magazine reported that Toyota shared a mysterious silhouette that appeared to be a small, boxy SUV at the end of its 2024 Land Cruiser presentation. Best Car claims that Toyota discussed plans to create a smaller Land Cruiser that is below the 250 and 300 models but with a rugged design and four wheel drive — and it could possibly be electric although the first launch is likely to be gasoline and hybrid. Toyota didn't reveal the name or further details about the heavily speculated shadow but did file for a trademark in Japan for the name "Land Cruiser FJ," which has the car community speculating this will maybe be the official name.
Ever since Best Car wrote multiple articles about Toyota's alleged plans to create a new FJ Cruiser, the car community has been buzzing about the possibilities. There have also been many YouTube videos with images of the alleged FJ Cruiser that are getting thousands of views. Unfortunately, most of the images being spread online are the work of AI and are not official designs from Toyota.
FJ Cruiser images are mostly AI
It's become harder and harder to tell an image was created with ever-advancing AI programs but there are a few giveaways. The first is the use of gibberish wording. For example, the image above from AutoLuxury Car's clickbait video doesn't even spell "cruiser" correctly on the back of the car. AI images may also have a distinctly simplistic, glossy, and rounded style that are often missing key components of car designs. For example, check out Toyota's official concept art for the Prius, which has a lot sharper lines and prominent details.
Some sources will also include disclaimers that reveal the images were made with AI, or admit that they had a team of experts attempt to imagine how the car would look, creating AI art based on speculation.
If you still are unsure, check for official news from car brands regarding rumored car releases. Right now, Toyota states the FJ Cruiser is discontinued and does not mention any possible return. This doesn't mean there will never be a FJ Cruiser, of course, but no design has been shared from Toyota just yet.