Why Did Subaru Discontinue The Baja Pickup Truck?
If you were cruising the roads in the mid-to-late 2000s, you might have occasionally seen a particularly funky-looking truck zipping through traffic. The Subaru Baja, produced between model years 2003 and 2006, was a light truck based on the Outback SUV, which gave it a distinct profile on the road with its pinched hood and bright yellow color scheme.
Indeed, as today's trend for trucks in the American market continues toward squared-off colossi that tower over their neighbors in supermarket parking lots, the Baja feels ever more like a relic of a bygone automotive era. It was less out of place early this century, when roadways were flooded with offbeat designs like the Chrysler PT Cruiser or Pontiac Aztek. But even among such peers, the Baja stood out as one of the strangest Subarus. Perhaps that's what makes it so nostalgic for some Subaru fans: you either loved or hated it.
Subaru seemed all-in on the Baja at first, even producing a Baja Turbo for the 2004 model year. Then, all of a sudden, the Baja disappeared, and Subaru pulled out of the truck market entirely. While the most dedicated owners might still be spotted whipping a Baja down a highway, the truck has mostly been memory-holed both by Subaru and by the public. But why were this iconically freakish truck's days so numbered? The answer is simple, but reveals both Subaru's product philosophy and the way car trends have shifted over the years.
The only Baja to sell well is made by Taco Bell
Today, the word Baja is probably most closely associated not with Subaru's truck but with the Mountain Dew flavor once exclusive to Taco Bell. That's because while the Subaru Baja was lovably ugly, it wasn't popular. A former Subaru engineer who asked to remain anonymous told SlashGear that Subaru sold only about 30,000 Bajas spanning all four years it was produced, a figure corroborated elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Outback on which the Baja was based sold an average of twice that many every single year.
According to our source, the culture at Subaru is one of risk aversion, which meant that the company wasn't willing to keep taking losses on the Baja. "They learned their lesson and are unlikely to take a risk with a truck again," the engineer told SlashGear.
That's a shame, because, far from a bad product, the Baja was in fact innovative in a few key ways. Its unique divider between the bed and cabin, which Subaru called the Switchback, let drivers haul items much longer than the bed, up to 7.5 feet. It also had a passthrough supported by the strange-looking support bars connecting the bed and cabin.
However, the American preference for size seems to have won out in the end. The Baja was beloved by its exceedingly slim number of owners for its oddball status and little-truck-that-could performance, but Subaru remembers it as a costly mistake. There will be no new Subaru Baja.