The 2026 Porsche Macan GTS Electric Drives Incredibly, But Then The Math Kicks In

Porsche calls its GTS models the "sporty purists" in their respective lineups, and the GTS nameplate usually signifies the addition of some performance without going overboard. GTS is a pretty simple acronym. It stands for Gran Turismo Sport. Compared to a standard model of any Porsche vehicle, a GTS is focused a bit more on power and agility, but without the same hardcore performance vibe as top trims like the Turbo.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The 2026 Macan Electric is the latest Porsche to get the GTS treatment via additional power, a special exterior treatment, and upgrades to the drivetrain. The all-electric SUV already has a Turbo variant, and base models offer some pretty strong performance of their own, but the GTS takes aim at the sweet spot between performance and comfort.

I recently tested the Macan Electric 4S, and I was extremely impressed with its performance, so when Porsche invited me to the launch of the Macan GTS Electric, I immediately said yes. I was curious to see whether the additional power and increased performance could improve on the already-excellent recipe, or if it was an unnecessary upgrade to an already strong offering.