The 2026 Porsche Macan GTS Electric Drives Incredibly, But Then The Math Kicks In
Porsche calls its GTS models the "sporty purists" in their respective lineups, and the GTS nameplate usually signifies the addition of some performance without going overboard. GTS is a pretty simple acronym. It stands for Gran Turismo Sport. Compared to a standard model of any Porsche vehicle, a GTS is focused a bit more on power and agility, but without the same hardcore performance vibe as top trims like the Turbo.
The 2026 Macan Electric is the latest Porsche to get the GTS treatment via additional power, a special exterior treatment, and upgrades to the drivetrain. The all-electric SUV already has a Turbo variant, and base models offer some pretty strong performance of their own, but the GTS takes aim at the sweet spot between performance and comfort.
I recently tested the Macan Electric 4S, and I was extremely impressed with its performance, so when Porsche invited me to the launch of the Macan GTS Electric, I immediately said yes. I was curious to see whether the additional power and increased performance could improve on the already-excellent recipe, or if it was an unnecessary upgrade to an already strong offering.
Adding a new model to the lineup
Like a number of other Porsche models, the GTS trim isn't the top choice for performance amongst the available Macan Electric trims. It is pretty close, though. The GTS gets a limited-slip rear differential, it uses the same rear electric motor as the top-trim Turbo model, and it gets very near the Turbo's performance numbers. The Turbo, for instance, has a quoted zero-to-60 time of just 3.1 seconds, while the GTS is just a hair behind it at 3.6 seconds.
It's not dramatically different on the outside, but the GTS does get some unique styling bits like black body accents, tinted headlights, and a unique lower front fascia. Park it next to a 4S model, and you'll notice that the front end looks a bit wider, giving it more presence on the road and at a standstill.
Technically, the GTS has the lowest ride height of any Macan Electric trim level, including the Turbo. Now, the difference isn't exactly staggering — just 1mm separates the two models — but the low ride height and low center of gravity are all part of the GTS' impressive cornering capabilities.
Power across the spectrum
Before we get to the Macan's ability to link together some curves, there's the power to discuss, and there's a big range of available power ratings across the various Macan Electric trim levels. The base model makes 355 horsepower, with the Macan 4 and 4S getting 402 and 509 hp, respectively.
The GTS, with launch control engaged, puts out a maximum of 563 hp and 704 lb-ft of torque. It's only outshined by the Macan Turbo with its 630 hp and 811 lb-ft — almost double the power offered by the base model. Even amongst powerful EV SUVs, these are some pretty stout numbers.
For the drive program, Porsche brought out both a few GTS models and a 4S for comparisons, which I made sure to take advantage of. Driving the GTS back-to-back with the Macan Electric 4S, it's easy to feel the GTS' extra power when launching, and in basically every other flat-foot scenario. When you're meandering around town or creeping along at a snail's pace on the freeway in rush-hour traffic, though, the power is hidden away. The GTS doesn't feel particularly stressed or aggressive. It's powerful, but it's not high-strung.
Handling and steering are impressive
Now, for the handling part. The air suspension that underpins the GTS version of the Macan Electric is the same system as used on other versions, but tuned specifically for the GTS. In all the varying modes, the GTS' suspension feels a bit firmer than the 4S, but it's not stiff. It soaks up bumps well, and even at high speeds, while loaded up in corners, it's able to absorb road imperfections easily. Considering its size, the Macan Electric makes its way through corners very well, though its 5,000-pound-plus curb weight is hard to hide.
The Macan's steering doesn't have much feel, but it's extremely well-weighted. In the city, on the highway, and on the curving back roads of the mountains that surround Los Angeles, the Macan always seemed to have the proper amount of steering weight.
Selecting Sport or Sport Plus on the Macan's steering-wheel-mounted drive selector added a bit of weight to the Macan's steering feel and made for an even more-enjoyable experience on mountain roads. A bit of added noise is in the mix when selecting Sport or Sport Plus – piped-in sounds that are derived from the actual noises made by the electric motors give you a sense of linear acceleration, with a pretty satisfying tone.
It could use more range
Porsche's reps were pretty tight-lipped about EPA range estimates for the Macan Electric GTS, but the other available trim levels can help us create a rough range estimate. The top-of-the-line Macan Electric Turbo has an estimated range of 288 miles on a single charge, representing the least-efficient end of the lineup. That's the same estimate that the 4S receives.
The standard base Macan Electric is a bit higher, offering as much as 315 miles on a single charge, while the mid-level Macan 4 has an estimate of 308 miles. Likely, the GTS will be closer to the range of the Turbo and the 4S: sub-300 miles.
Less than 200 miles of (admittedly aggressive) driving took the range of my test vehicle from a full charge down to less than 20%, but a light-footed approach should be able to squeak a few extra miles out of the large 100 kWh battery. Charging should be pretty quick, though. According to Porsche, the Macan Electric's battery can go from 10 to 80% battery in just 21 minutes, with the right charger.
Interior is upscale and build quality is top notch
There are no shockers here: the Macan GTS Electric is a Porsche with a really nice interior. Every stitch seemed perfectly placed, there were no squeaks or rattles on the inside, and just about every surface I came in contact with felt like it was made with high-quality materials. But, like some other Porsches I've tested recently, it did feel a bit monochromatic.
Porsche will give you brighter colors and a bit more contrast on the inside of your Macan, but you'll have to pay for it. Chalk, limestone, red, and dark green leather upholstery are all available, and I'd probably pick the chalk as the brightest of them all to liven up the interior.
The Macan's back seat isn't particularly voluminous, but it'll hold most adults without complaints. The trunk and the frunk are both adequate for a weekend's worth of family luggage, though the GTS does fall behind the standard Macan when it comes to cargo space. Like the Turbo, the GTS has 15.8 cubic feet of rear cargo space, while the standard model and the 4/4S offer 18 cubic feet.
A large price tag
The Macan Electric is expensive, no matter which trim level you go with, but the quality and performance you get as part of the deal all make the juice worth the squeeze. The standard 2026 Macan Electric starts at $82,650 (including $2,350 destination fee). Jumping up to the 4 and 4S will cost a bit more, but making the leap to the GTS model requires a significant amount of extra cash.
The 2026 Macan GTS Electric has a starting price of $107,650. The Carmine Red one I drove–the red paint of which is a $1,310 option by itself–had an as-tested price of $125,920. Rear axle steering ($2,150), interior carbon fiber trim ($1,000), Race-Tex roof lining ($1,630), and the Bose stereo ($1,050) were all part of that inflated price, but they weren't the biggest items on the list.
The GTS interior package added $6,570 to the price tag, while the 22-inch wheels bumped things up by $3,010 (not including the extra $660 for summer tires). If you've ever spent time playing with the Porsche vehicle configurator, these sorts of pricey options shouldn't feel new to you, but it's worth noting that there are dozens of additional options to customize your Macan if you'd like, potentially raising the price even higher. Or, if you're the frugal type, you can save a bit of money by opting for a simpler version.
2026 Porsche Macan GTS Electric verdict
If you want a quiet, all-electric SUV that feels effortlessly fast, has a premium interior, and enough space for a few adults, the 2026 Macan Electric is right at the top of its class. The GTS trim definitely feels like an upgrade over lesser Macan models, but the price premium is very real. And it's hard to justify an extra amount of money when you consider just how good the regular 4S is.
There are some strong rivals for the Macan, too, but it's still one of the best choices in the class. The Macan is more enjoyable to drive than options like the Polestar 3, while the 2026 BMW iX has recently dropped its entry-level price significantly, and become more appealing as a result, with top trim levels offering competitive performance up against the Macan. Bargain hunters may also be interested in the Cadillac Optiq, though the Caddy has less power and performance.