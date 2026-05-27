I Knew The 2027 Chevrolet Bolt Was Cheap, I Didn't Expect It To Be So Cheerful

After 4 years absent from the market, the Chevrolet Bolt is back. A small, practical hatchback, the discontinued Bolt was always one of my favorite EVs. And towards the end of its last generation's life, it was available in two sizes: small and medium (also known as the standard Bolt EV and the similar-but-slightly-bigger Bolt EUV). Instead of big, luxurious, electric-powered travel, the bantam-weight Bolt offered transportation for the masses at an affordable price. It was never particularly upscale or flashy, but it didn't need to be – nor did it need continent-crossing range. It could be had for a below-average price, used for efficient daily transportation, and it had creature comforts that brought it above bare-bones status.

The returning 2027 Bolt has much of the same value proposition. Technically, the current Bolt is an updated version of the old Bolt EUV, but the EUV was just as appealing, with more space and better driving dynamics. It gets new-ish looks compared to the old EUV, along with some functional upgrades, too. It now charges via the increasingly-common NACS port, so it can be charged at Tesla supercharging stations, and the charging speeds are significantly increased. And just about everything else with this resurrected model sticks with the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" ethos.