Why Did Honda Discontinue The Fit, And What Replaced It?

It was nearly 20 years ago when Honda announced that it was bringing the Fit subcompact to the North American market for the 2007 model year. At that point, the Fit (also called the Honda Jazz in other markets) had already been on sale for several years internationally, with a lot of acclaim. In Honda's home market of Japan, the Fit was a smashing success, regularly sitting near the top of Japanese sales charts.

Though Honda didn't expect that same level of success in America, where larger cars were the norm, it hoped the Fit would serve as an entry-level car for the brand, and appeal to buyers who wanted a Honda that was smaller and less expensive than the Civic. At the time, a new class of subcompact cars was attempting to find footing in the American market. The group included not just the Fit, but also cars like the Toyota Yaris and Nissan Versa, hoping to reignite the spark for small, fuel-efficient hatchbacks.

Ultimately, the subcompact boom that started in the late 2000s would be relatively short-lived. Though the Honda Fit was well-received and known for its reliability, it would eventually become a victim of a changing car market and a general industry pivot away from small cars and sedans and toward crossover SUVs. By 2020, the Fit, along with many other small cars, would be discontinued in America, with the Civic once again taking over as the least expensive car in Honda's lineup.