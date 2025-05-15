4 Alternatives To The Honda Fit

There may be another car in Honda's lineup that even better carries on the spirit of the old Fit. That would be the Civic hatchback. It costs a little more than the HR-V at $28,600 after destination, but it represents modern Honda at its best. You can get the Civic as a four-door sedan for a little cheaper, but we presume most Fit fans will prefer the hatchback's added versatility.

The Civic hatchback is spacious, refined, and has lots of passenger and cargo space. It's fuel efficient and fun to drive, in the same way the Fit was. You can even pay a little more and get it as a hybrid, with performance and fuel economy that are far superior to the old Fit, and to the non-hybrid Civic as well. With a total system output of 200 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque, the Civic Hybrid actually beats out the performance-oriented Civic Si. Unlike the Si and the Fit, though, you can't get a Civic hatchback with a manual transmission.

The big change with the Civic (and the HR-V for that matter) is that it's a much larger car than the old Fit. If having a small footprint and being able to squeeze into a tiny parking spot is your primary goal, you may need to look elsewhere.

