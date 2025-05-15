4 Alternatives To The Honda Fit
Honda pulled the plug on the Fit, its entry-level subcompact hatchback, following the 2020 model year, ending the Fit's American run after three generations and lots of happy owners. There were a lot of things people loved about the Honda Fit. It was cheap to buy, and it was fuel-efficient. It had adequate cargo space, providing the passengers and trunk space of a much larger vehicle. It was also surprisingly fun to drive, and it carried on that classic Honda tradition of punching far above its weight.
You can still buy a brand-new Fit in Japan, but in America, you'll have to find something else to fill that void. But it's not just the Fit no longer exists here, the entire subcompact car class has nearly disappeared as automakers shifted their focus to larger, more profitable vehicles. So what if you want to replace your aging Fit or buy a new car that's most like it? Here are a few Honda Fit alternatives and replacements to consider.
Honda HR-V
If you liked the Fit, then you are probably a fan of the Honda brand overall. So let's start with Honda's current lineup, where there are two possible alternatives for the lovable little Fit.
First is the HR-V, which is technically not a hatchback but a subcompact crossover SUV, with a starting price of $26,795 after destination. It shares a lot of the same traits the Fit had, with a simple, 2.0-liter 158 horsepower naturally aspirated engine and an interior that's more roomy than its size would suggest.
This isn't to say the HR-V is the best subcompact SUV in its class, though. One drawback our reviewers noted is the drone of the CVT transmission, and unlike the old Fit, there's no manual transmission option on the HR-V. Today's market is full of small SUV offerings worthy of consideration, but if you want to keep it in the Honda family and are looking for an inexpensive new vehicle, the HR-V is worth a look.
Honda Civic hatchback
There may be another car in Honda's lineup that even better carries on the spirit of the old Fit. That would be the Civic hatchback. It costs a little more than the HR-V at $28,600 after destination, but it represents modern Honda at its best. You can get the Civic as a four-door sedan for a little cheaper, but we presume most Fit fans will prefer the hatchback's added versatility.
The Civic hatchback is spacious, refined, and has lots of passenger and cargo space. It's fuel efficient and fun to drive, in the same way the Fit was. You can even pay a little more and get it as a hybrid, with performance and fuel economy that are far superior to the old Fit, and to the non-hybrid Civic as well. With a total system output of 200 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque, the Civic Hybrid actually beats out the performance-oriented Civic Si. Unlike the Si and the Fit, though, you can't get a Civic hatchback with a manual transmission.
The big change with the Civic (and the HR-V for that matter) is that it's a much larger car than the old Fit. If having a small footprint and being able to squeeze into a tiny parking spot is your primary goal, you may need to look elsewhere.
Kia Soul
For Fit fans, the Kia Soul is a car that deserves a look because it's one of the last remaining models in the endangered subcompact segment. The base model Soul LX has one of the lowest MSRPs of any new car in America right now, with a starting price of $21,885 after destination.
With just 147 horsepower on tap from its 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder, the Soul is not a powerhouse by any means. But if you want a roomy, small car with a low price and a nice amount of character, the Soul has a lot to like. It may be an older design at this point, but Kia has done a good job of keeping the Soul's interior tech up with the times, though disappointingly, the old turbo model has been dropped from the lineup.
There's also something to be said for a small, spacious car that doesn't have that same crossover SUV profile you see everywhere. The Soul reminds us of that late 2000s era of the Fit, as well as other discontinued favorites like the Scion xB.
Hyundai Kona Electric
The car industry has changed a lot since the Honda Fit was last on sale, and the biggest change has been the rise of EV offerings. If you are looking for a spacious, inexpensive urban runabout like the Fit was, an electric car could potentially be a great choice. It's only fitting (some pun intended) that there would be one on this list.
There are a number of affordable EVs that could be considered as Fit alternatives, but the Hyundai Kona is a great candidate. Like the Kona, but not ready for an EV yet? We like that it's offered in both gasoline and electric versions. And by MSRP, the $34,425 Kona Electric is one of the cheaper EVs on sale today. With either powertrain, you get a car that isn't too large on the outside, is spacious inside, and has all the tech a modern buyer would want.
The Kona EV may not offer the same massive range and power as other EVs, with 133 horsepower and 200 miles of range on the base SE, and 201 horsepower and 261 miles on the SEL and Limited, but it can still be a fun little car that handles urban commutes with ease. And that's exactly what the dearly departed Honda Fit did so well.