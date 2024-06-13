Honda Fit: The Best Years To Buy (And The Ones You Should Steer Clear Of)

Some vehicles just cannot take hold in a major way in the United States market. One of those cars in recent years was the subcompact hatchback Honda Fit. Even though the car has been widely praised and earned a number of awards since it hit the United States market in 2007, after having been around the world since 2001, Honda decided to end sales of the Fit in North America following the 2020 model year.

However, Honda has continued sales elsewhere of it in the world, as subcompact vehicles are far more prevalent in other markets. The American market simply didn't take to the subcompact vehicle, and based on the list of the best-selling vehicles in the country — filled with pickup trucks and SUVs — it seems clear that a subcompact vehicle wasn't much of an enticing prospect for a ton of Americans.

That being said, there is still plenty to recommend about the Honda Fit. If you are looking for an efficient, reliable vehicle on the used car market, then this is actually a pretty terrific option to go with. Of course, not every model year of the Honda Fit was created equal, so if a used model is what you are looking for, then there are certain years that you should gravitate towards — and others that aren't necessarily the best options. After perusing through ratings from a variety of different publications and institutions regarding each year's reliability and owner satisfaction, this list should help steer you in the right direction to what could be your next vehicle.