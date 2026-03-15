This Is The Cheapest Electric SUV You Can Buy In 2026
The least expensive electric SUV available new, as of March 2026, is the Chevrolet Bolt. Chevy first opened orders for the revived EV in November 2025, though the automaker only made higher trim levels and base models with mandatory options available. However, Chevrolet introduced the no-frills LT trim in March, which means that you can get an entry-level Bolt for a starting price of $27,600, plus a destination freight charge of $1,395, for a total of $28,995. This is the lowest sticker price of any electric SUV available in the U.S. The Bolt will hit showrooms in 2026.
Formerly known as the Bolt EUV, the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt is powered by a 210-hp electric motor that drives the front wheels. This is only 10 hp more than the previous version of the Bolt EUV that we reviewed back in 2021. Chevy's previous model managed 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds and made it through the quarter-mile in 15.3 seconds at 92 mph in Car and Driver's hands, and it remains to be seen whether the new model will improve on that.
One measure of the Chevrolet Bolt's performance that will definitely improve is its charging speed. GM estimates that the 2027 Bolt will be able to charge from 10% to 80% in just 25 minutes thanks to DC fast charging. Chevy also claims an EPA-estimated range of 262 miles.
What else should you know about the Chevrolet Bolt?
There are other ways in which Chevrolet has updated the Chevrolet Bolt for today's modern EV buyers compared to the previous version that was discontinued at the end of 2023. One notable change is its standard NACS charging port, allowing owners to charge at Tesla Supercharger locations. The Bolt, which beat Tesla in a 2017 Consumer Reports EV range test, has also been refreshed with a much larger Google-capable 11.3-inch infotainment screen and an improved interior. Buyers have a choice of six exterior colors, including four metallics — all at no extra charge, a rarity these days.
In place of its former lithium-ion battery pack, the 2027 Bolt now has a lithium iron phosphate battery that Chevrolet recommends regularly charging to 100% for the best charging speed. Other standard items include 17-inch silver aluminum alloy wheels and all-season tires. Inside the Bolt, standard equipment includes black cloth seats with gray and blue stitching, single-zone automatic climate control, manually-adjustable front seats, and a tilting and telescoping steering column. Adaptive cruise control, keyless open and start, and remote start are also standard, as are safety features like lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian alerts.
Overall, the Chevrolet Bolt LT looks to be a nicely packaged EV SUV for under $30,000. However, if the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt sounds good to you, you had better act fast. The Kansas plant where GM is producing the Bolt is slated to be refitted sometime in the middle of 2027 to produce the next generation of the gas-powered Chevrolet Equinox.