This Is The Cheapest Electric SUV You Can Buy In 2026

The least expensive electric SUV available new, as of March 2026, is the Chevrolet Bolt. Chevy first opened orders for the revived EV in November 2025, though the automaker only made higher trim levels and base models with mandatory options available. However, Chevrolet introduced the no-frills LT trim in March, which means that you can get an entry-level Bolt for a starting price of $27,600, plus a destination freight charge of $1,395, for a total of $28,995. This is the lowest sticker price of any electric SUV available in the U.S. The Bolt will hit showrooms in 2026.

Formerly known as the Bolt EUV, the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt is powered by a 210-hp electric motor that drives the front wheels. This is only 10 hp more than the previous version of the Bolt EUV that we reviewed back in 2021. Chevy's previous model managed 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds and made it through the quarter-mile in 15.3 seconds at 92 mph in Car and Driver's hands, and it remains to be seen whether the new model will improve on that.

One measure of the Chevrolet Bolt's performance that will definitely improve is its charging speed. GM estimates that the 2027 Bolt will be able to charge from 10% to 80% in just 25 minutes thanks to DC fast charging. Chevy also claims an EPA-estimated range of 262 miles.