Honda's 2026 Civic Hybrid Hatchback Is The Low Price, High Economy Hero We Need

Over five decades ago, Honda introduced a new car to the world, one that appeared at exactly the right moment when the old order of Detroit-built, V8-powered beasts would be fired upon by all sides from the guns of history. That car was the Civic. That moment was the combination of increasing insurance premiums, changes to both horsepower and emissions standards, and — the coup de grace — the 1973 energy crisis (one of two such crises to occur in the 1970s).

Looking for a way out of the pain and violence of the previous decade, consumers turned to calmer, more fuel-efficient vehicles like the Civic in high numbers (the Civic's ability to run on leaded or unleaded regular likely helped move more than a few cars off the showroom floor, too), propelling Honda into one of the juggernauts of Japan.

In the middle of the 2020s, with the Civic riding high as one of the best-selling vehicles in the world (nearly 30 million sold as of this writing), it seems we're back at this point again. This time, the beasts are the trucks, SUV and crossovers, while the turning point (among a few) is the slow-burning impact of the contested Strait of Hormuz. And it's not even the halfway point of 2026. How, then, does one get out from all of this? To help answer this question, Honda sent down a 2026 Civic Hatchback Hybrid, dressed in Boost Blue Pearl, in its top-tier Sport Touring Hybrid trim to spend a week in Southwestern Virginia.