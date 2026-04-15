Right Now A Hybrid Sounds Like A Great Idea, But Is The Prius PHEV Worth It?

It's no surprise, with gas prices surging, that drivers fearing their next fuel-up are looking to electrification to ease the pain. While EVs may avoid the gas station forecourt altogether, hybrids and plug-in hybrids can ease the transition and help avoid things like range anxiety. In fact, that's always been the Toyota Prius' big boast.

We're a long way from the oddball first-generation Prius launch in 1997, however. Almost three decades on, the 2026 Prius Plug-In Hybrid — once known as the Prius Prime, a title since retired though the "Prime" branding remains on the back of the PHEV's key fob — now promises the best of gas-electric. Though a little more expensive than the standard Prius (which starts at $29,745 including $1,195 destination), the plug-in's bigger battery means a healthy 40 miles of EV-only driving.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That's a real advantage over the standard Prius, which can muster a little lower-speed EV-only range, but not for long. That said, there's more than just the $5k premium for the Prius PHEV that might leave you second-guessing Toyota's plug-in.