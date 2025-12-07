Why Did Toyota Stop Calling The Prius PHEV 'The Prime'?

The Prius is known for being one of the most reliable and fuel-efficient cars in Toyota's lineup. It's been teased by many people over the years, but if you're still laughing at the Prius, the joke's on you. This car remains a popular choice for drivers. A new plug-in version of the Prius was introduced as the Prius Prime in 2016, and carried that name up until 2025. But Toyota dropped the "Prime," because the automaker felt it wasn't descriptive enough. Instead, those models are now referred to as the Prius "Plug-in Hybrid."

The Prius didn't actually carry the Prime designation anywhere else in the world other than North America. So for Toyota, it was likely an easy change. Toyota began using the new plug-in moniker for the 2025 model year Prime. The company also added the name PHEV, for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, onto three Prius plug-in variants: the SE, XSE, and XSE Premium.

The original Toyota Prius, which has 4 hidden Easter eggs and is not a plug-in hybrid, has maintained the same name from the start. There have been different trim packages over the years, however, including the Touring, as well as the L, LE, and XL. The original Prius is still being produced today, with four different variants: the Limited, LE, Nightshade, and XLE. Since 2000, the Prius has served as Toyota's flagship hybrid vehicle.