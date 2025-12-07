Why Did Toyota Stop Calling The Prius PHEV 'The Prime'?
The Prius is known for being one of the most reliable and fuel-efficient cars in Toyota's lineup. It's been teased by many people over the years, but if you're still laughing at the Prius, the joke's on you. This car remains a popular choice for drivers. A new plug-in version of the Prius was introduced as the Prius Prime in 2016, and carried that name up until 2025. But Toyota dropped the "Prime," because the automaker felt it wasn't descriptive enough. Instead, those models are now referred to as the Prius "Plug-in Hybrid."
The Prius didn't actually carry the Prime designation anywhere else in the world other than North America. So for Toyota, it was likely an easy change. Toyota began using the new plug-in moniker for the 2025 model year Prime. The company also added the name PHEV, for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, onto three Prius plug-in variants: the SE, XSE, and XSE Premium.
The original Toyota Prius, which has 4 hidden Easter eggs and is not a plug-in hybrid, has maintained the same name from the start. There have been different trim packages over the years, however, including the Touring, as well as the L, LE, and XL. The original Prius is still being produced today, with four different variants: the Limited, LE, Nightshade, and XLE. Since 2000, the Prius has served as Toyota's flagship hybrid vehicle.
The Toyota Prius Prime's origin and evolution
The idea behind the name for the Prius Prime was originally revealed in 2016, one year before the new car was produced. "Prime" symbolized the idea that this new Prius was the best of the best, even when compared to the original Toyota Prius. Though the name didn't clearly communicate what the car was, Toyota used it to position the vehicle as the most advanced hybrid it was capable of making at the time. But beyond the marketing, the automaker did set out to back it up.
The Prius Prime was a plug-in hybrid, built with a dual-motor hybrid powertrain. It was capable of getting 133 miles per gallon and 55 miles per gallon in the city on hybrid mode. The Prime also featured the Toyota New Global Architecture, a process that redefined how the car manufacturer constructed its vehicles. This new approach gave the Toyota Prime improved handling and a better overall ride as well.
In addition to the Prime's new name, the Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid received some upgrades for 2025. Those upgrades included a revamped exterior and new interior. The car was also more efficient and fast, capable of going from 0-60 in just under 7 seconds. The car's technology was updated inside as well, with a new touchscreen display, dual Bluetooth capability, and an optional solar roof. The Plug-in Hybrid's advanced safety features include a pre-collision warning system, and a lane departure alert with steering assist.