4 Hidden Easter Eggs You Can Find On The Toyota Prius

When we think of hashtags, social media platforms like TikTok, X, and Instagram come to mind. Hashtags are a way to draw attention to a post and make it easier for others to find them. Toyota takes a cue from social media with its playful use of hashtags hidden in the Prius' interior. You may be wondering what business hashtags have on a car. Don't worry, Toyota hasn't created a Prius covered in hashtags. Instead, it has placed them in a couple of strategic locations for you to find. In fact, unless you tell them, nobody but you and other Prius owners will even know they exist.

Advertisement

The easiest Prius hashtag to find is located inside the glovebox, and it states the obvious: #GLOVEBOX, just in case you weren't sure what that compartment under the dashboard was for. You'll have to do a little more searching to find the next hashtag: #HIDDENCOMPARTMENT. To find it, remove the tray below the center console that's in front of the cupholders. When you do, you'll find a hidden storage area with the hashtag.

Once you've found that one, there's another one waiting for you in the console box itself. To find it, all you have to do is open the console box and lift the cloth that's covering it, and you'll see #CONSOLEBOX. You can find one more hashtag, #WIRELESSCHARGER, in the area next to the console box. There's also a hashtag #BATTERY, which you'll find on the case for the 12-volt battery. You'll have to get into the back seat to see the final hashtag, #SAFETYFIRST. To uncover this one, you'll need to fold the backseat down and move the seatbelt strap to the side. While these hashtags aren't things you need to know about before buying a Prius, they're a fun added touch.

Advertisement