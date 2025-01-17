What Does Jeep's 'Heart 419' Easter Egg Mean?

Easter eggs have become more and more prominent in the zeitgeist over the last couple of decades, largely due to an influx of filmmakers slyly adding nods toward cinema, books, and all things from the greater pop-culture sphere into their movies. But it would seem that certain factions from the automotive arena have also taken to the Easter egg frenzy of late, with some outfitting vehicles with symbols and numerical codes that allude to some little-known fact about them or the manufacturer's past.

Yes, you can count Jeep among that crew, with the automaker – which is now owned by the struggling Stellantis – going Easter-eggy with several of their builds, including the best-selling Gladiator pickup truck. Indeed, some Gladiator owners have discovered a rather mysterious set of numbers accompanied by a heart symbol on the left-hand side of the Jeep's truck bed. To be more precise, the numbers 419 are clearly stamped into the side of the bed, and they are preceded by a heart symbol.

As it is, the Heart 419 Easter egg is far from Jeep's first, as the company has reportedly been adding such symbols to vehicles since the mid-to-late-1990s. If you're curious what, exactly, the Heart 419 means, the Easter egg reportedly references the area code of the Toledo, Ohio, plant in which Gladiators are made. As for the heart, well, it's likely that it harkens to the love that workers at the Ohio plan put into the making of every Gladiator manufactured there.

