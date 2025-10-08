If You're Still Laughing At The Toyota Prius, The Joke's On You

What does it take to reboot a reputation? Well, if the Toyota Prius is anything to go by, the answer is five generations of car, one huge style overhaul, and an eye-catching yellow paint job. The hybrid that launched a segment and spawned a million jokes is now no laughing matter.

Heads turned while friends and neighbors asked questions about the Mustard Yellow 2025 Prius Nightshade Edition. Some knew its identity; more expressed surprise at the badging on the back, and indeed my generally positive report on its overall successes. Because — at the risk of spoiling my own conclusion — this latest Prius' appeal goes well beyond the handsome design.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Aggressive pricing is the first success. A 2025 Prius LE starts at $29,685 (including $1,135 destination) while adding all-wheel drive is just $1,400. This Nightshade Edition, added for the 2025 model year as a riff on the XLE, starts at $33,935. Even a top-spec Prius Limited AWD is just a hair over $38k.