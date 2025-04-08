Toyota Prius Vs. Prius Prime: How Do The Two Hybrids Compare?

If you're in the market for a reliable, efficient compact car, you're probably looking at the Toyota Prius and Prius Prime (now named — or, rather, renamed – Prius Plug-in Hybrid). Both offer reasonably comfortable seating for five, nice interior amenities, a generous list of safety features, great fuel economy, and a similarly tuned chassis. But they differ, too, with the key difference being that the standard Prius is a parallel hybrid car, whereas the Prius Plug-in Hybrid is, well, a plug-in hybrid.

Advertisement

The Prius was where it all started. The compact car debuted in October 1997, becoming the first production car with a hybrid drivetrain. The original model remained until 2003 before making way for the second Prius generation, which lasted through 2009, when Toyota debuted the third-generation Prius. Three years later, in 2012, the first-generation Prius plug-in launched as the "Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid," renamed the Toyota Prius Prime when the second-generation model was introduced for 2017.

Now, for the 2025 model — part of the third generation that began in 2023 – Toyota has dropped the "Prime" suffix, returning to the previous "Prius Plug-in Hybrid" name. The Toyota Prius, meanwhile, is currently in its fifth generation, also introduced for 2023. Here's a side-by-side comparison in terms of their dimensions, performance, interior features, tech, and prices.

Advertisement