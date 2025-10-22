Toyota's Hybrid 2026 RAV4 Gamble Pays Off, But Even The GR Sport Can't Hide Odd Choices

To best understand the redesigned 2026 Toyota RAV4, imagine a Venn diagram. Three circles represent three distinct styles, dubbed Core, Rugged, and Sport. Humming like electrons in those styles are seven trim levels. Then there are the three powertrain drivetrain combos, including the plug-in hybrid option (PHEV).

You'd think a standard hybrid powertrain from the hybrid leader would be more straightforward. What it lacks in straightforwardity, it makes up for with more power, greater efficiency, more standard convenience features, and a wholly modern interpretation of the bestselling non-truck in America.

For the first time, the RAV4 Hybrid comes with front-wheel drive standard, and all-wheel drive optional. AWD is standard on the RAV4 PHEV, the more robust plug-in hybrid that used to be called Prime. If only it still were, we could call the new GR Sport "Optimized Prime." It was inspired by Toyota's Gazoo Racing division.

We'll start with the changes across the board to the sixth-generation Toyota RAV4.