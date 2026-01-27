Driving Honda's New Prelude Revealed A Great Hybrid With The Wrong Price (And Badge)

The all-new 2026 Honda Prelude resurrects a nameplate that's been dead for more than two decades, and it signals the return of two-door motoring to the Honda lineup for the first time in years. The new Prelude has a style all its own, but underneath, it's a hybrid coupe that's built on the same platform as the Honda Civic.

Equipped with a few more premium features than models like the Civic Si, but being much less performance-oriented than models like the Civic Type R, the Prelude fits in between the two and offers what Honda calls a Grand Touring Experience. The cost of that GT experience, however, is high.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

With sleek looks, the promise of impressive hybrid fuel economy, and a fun-to-drive attitude, it's possible that the Prelude could bring a unique set of virtues to the admittedly small compact coupe segment. But to stand out, the Prelude will have to be more than just an efficient and entertaining collection of Civic parts with a new skin. The powertrain is plucked from the Civic hybrid. The brakes and adaptive dampers are pulled from the high-performance Civic Type R. And most of the interior pieces are shared with other Civic models. The Prelude needs to add a significant bit of comfort, quality, and unique identity to justify the price difference between it and its Civic brethren, as well as several impressive rivals.