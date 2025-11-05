After Driving The New Honda Prelude, I Think Toyota Finally Has A Reason To Worry

For 23 years, the Honda Prelude was a sporty coupe that showcased new technology like four-wheel steering and torque vectoring, and that will once again be the case when the Prelude returns to Honda showrooms for the first time since 2001. This time, the focus is on a new flavor of Honda's two-motor hybrid system that provides a sportier driving experience.

The new Prelude borrows its 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder gasoline engine from the Civic Hybrid, and as in all current Honda hybrids, a pair of motors replace a conventional transmission, with the inline-four able to drive the front wheels directly via a clutch in certain situations. The total system output of 200 horsepower also matches the Civic Hybrid.

Stephen Edelstein/SlashGear

What's different here is a new feature called S+ Shift that makes the hybrid system respond like it's got a conventional multi-speed transmission. While the Linear Shift Control system in the Civic Hybrid does this to some extent, simulating shift points and syncing rpm up with vehicle speed more than other Honda hybrids, S+ Shift takes things further by holding the fake "gears" and simulating rev-matched downshifts for an even sportier feel.

Even after just three laps of a test track at the Honda proving grounds, these changes made a big impression. The hybrid system's response was quite different from that of the Civic, and a sea change from the Accord and CR-V, where the combustion engine is treated more as a generator.