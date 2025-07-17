Honda Gave Me Keys To Its Old Prelude Fleet, And The New Model Has A Lot To Live Up To

Honda is on a real tear lately, reviving just about every dead iconic nameplate from their history books (and to be clear, I'm including Acura in this streak of name revivals). Electric urban scooters like the Motocompacto are pulling on your nostalgic heartstrings, harkening back to the days of the trunk-mounted Motocompo. Then, there's the Dax 125 with its homage to late 1960s styling. And of course, Acura has had big success with the revival of the Integra nameplate, which I imagine they hope will continue with the upcoming RSX.

Maybe the boldest of these new vehicles with old names is the soon-to-arrive sixth-generation Honda Prelude. It's not that there are higher expectations for the Prelude specifically, but Honda is bringing back a coupe — a risky move in a world that has shifted almost entirely towards SUVs and pickup trucks. Honda hasn't had a coupe in years (the last two-door Civic left the lineup in 2020) and the last Prelude to be made new was over 20 years ago, so people may not remember the nameplate fondly enough to drive sales.

Honda doesn't seem worried though. In advance of the new Prelude's launch, they thought it was a good idea to remind the automotive media just how awesome the Prelude was. They invited me (and other Southern California locals) out to drive all five previous-generation Preludes: museum condition examples like time capsules to transport us back to a simpler, more coupe-oriented time. And I have to admit, it kinda worked.