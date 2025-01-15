The New Acura RSX Isn't What We Hoped For (But We're Still Excited)

The Acura RSX is back, at least in name. Instead of the sporty Acura RSX coupe of years past, the new RSX is an electric crossover. Before you get mad, there's a lot of good news regarding the new Acura, some of it with far-reaching implications toward the future of at least part of Honda's and Acura's lineups.

Details are scarce now, but Acura says the new RSX EV will use an in-house electrified platform. This is great news, as the previous Acura- and Honda-badged EVs, the Acura ZDX and Honda Prologue, used General Motors' Ultium platform, which has experienced its own trials. tribulations, and teething issues.

The production of the RSX EV will inaugurate parent company Honda's new EV manufacturing process in Ohio. It may not be the news everyone was expecting or some had hoped for, but a new electrified platform built in the United States is a net positive.