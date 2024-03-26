Everything Acura Fans Should Know About The RSX

The short-lived but fondly remembered Acura RSX featured sporty style and performance in an attractive 2-door coupe. Acura is a luxury off-shoot of the Japanese automaker Honda and was introduced in 1986 as the first attempt to connect Americans with Japanese luxury cars. As the Integra ended its run in 2001, Acura introduced the RSX the following year. In its last production year in 2006, the RSX only sold 16,996 units and was discontinued, according to Good Car Bad Car.

However, the sporty coupe from Acura can still fetch prices of just under $23,000 today with collectors. There were plenty of things to like with the RSX, like its upscale interior, zippy acceleration, sticky cornering, and reliable performance. You could equip a 2.0-liter i-VTEC 4-cylinder engine that was capable of 210 hp and a 0-60 time in under seven seconds. But it also had some aspects that detracted from its slick looks and capability, like its elevated price tag and heavier weight. While widely considered a dependable car, the RSX still isn't among the most reliable Acura models ever made.