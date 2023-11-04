Honda's VTEC Vs. Toyota's VVT-I : What's The Difference?

If you happen to look at a Toyota engine cover, you may notice "VVT-i" lettering on the engine, perhaps more recognizable is Honda's "VTEC." Both acronyms describe some form of variable valve timing technology that helps each engine run more efficiently while pumping out more horsepower. However, just because both VVT-i and VTEC accomplish more or less the same thing, it doesn't mean the technologies are identical or really even similar at all.

Toyota's VVT-i stands for "Variable Valve-Timing-intelligent" and first debuted in 1995, according to Toyota technical documents. Honda's VTEC stands for "Variable Valve Timing & Lift Electronic Control." It has been around since 1989 and the Acura Integra was the first car to carry it.

In short, VTEC relies on the individual cams controlling the valves, while VVT-i consists of a system of valves and pulleys to function. While both systems boost performance there are philosophical differences to glean as well. VTEC is focused on power, while VVT-i is geared towards efficiency.