General Motors Is Done With Ultium: Here's Why It Couldn't Be Saved

General Motors is done with Ultium, at least in name. According to a report by CNBC, GM is axing the branding, but not the technology that lies underneath its stable of EVs. While GM could accurately argue that the decision to ditch the Ultium branding is a financial decision backed up by a number of spreadsheets and board meetings, ultimately, it seems that GM couldn't get the Ultium name to latch onto any cultural or technological capital like Tesla or other brands seem to have managed.

A few years ago, you couldn't escape Ultium. General Motors, as far back as 2021, was saying that Ultium would solve all of the EV world's problems and then some. At the time of Ultium's birth, mind, GM had a single electric car, the Bolt, and it didn't even use the Ultium "electric skateboard" technology.

GM ended up pulling the plug on the Bolt, and eventually GMC launched the EV Hummer in the form of a several ton six-figure monster of an EV. For a time, that was the only Ultium powered car. Add in the Cadillac Lyriq a short time later and all GM had accomplished with Ultium was making two expensive cars that no one initially bought (and even if they wanted to, production bottlenecks made that all but impossible). Additionally, the Ultium brand failed to innovate in any major way apart from offering electric versions of cars that already existed.

