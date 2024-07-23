Everything We Know So Far About The 6th-Gen Honda Prelude

The Honda Prelude namesake is one that has been around for nearly 50 years and five generations at this point in time. Despite the model's widespread acclaim and praise over the years, it is a car that is often cast aside in the sea of brilliant Japanese cars to come out of the 1980s and 1990s. That's a bit ironic, as the Prelude was initially dreamed up to give Honda buyers a less forgettable and more engaging alternative to the established but hyper-civilized options of either the Civic or Accord.

The Prelude had a rocky start when it was initially introduced in dull form for the 1978 model year. However, as Prelude advanced with the times, it became a serious competitor in the sports-coupe space, showcasing Honda's most advanced drivetrain technologies and taking the fight to BMW and Mazda in its fifth-generation. At the time, the legendary NSX was the only model that could challenge the Prelude in the Honda product line.

Following the discontinuation of the fifth-generation Prelude in 2001, the namesake was put on hiatus, as a combination of waning consumer interest in sports coupes and the Prelude's high price tag led to its demise. However, after two decades, Honda revealed the new sixth-gen Prelude during the Japanese Mobility Show in 2023. Initially released as a concept, there was speculation at the time as to whether or not the newest entry in the Prelude saga would make it to production. Over the past year, more details have come to light about the concept, which Honda confirmed as a full-fledged production model prior to this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. While there isn't a set international production timeline yet, Honda confirmed that the Prelude will debut in Europe as soon as next year.