Kia K4 Vs. Honda Civic: Can A Cheaper Challenger Steal The Compact Sedan Crown?

In the compact-sedan class, the Honda Civic has been a leader for decades. In our recent first drive of the 2025 Civic we were impressed by its combination of performance and practicality, not to mention fuel-efficient engine options and even a few high-performance variants to attract drivers with heavy right feet. Rivals from a number of automakers offer similar virtues, but the Civic is often the standard by which they're judged. Enter the newest challenger: the new 2025 Kia K4.

Kia's compact sedan, the Forte, was discontinued last year and replaced by the all-new K4. It's a different name, but the same recipe. In our recent review of the 2025 K4, we noted that it offers approachable pricing, efficient powertrain options, and it's refined enough to rise above its seemingly entry-level status in the compact sedan class. In other words, the Kia K4 is a much stronger rival for the Civic than the dearly departed Forte.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

How do the two stack up against each other? I've not only run through the specs and stats, but factored in my driving impressions after a week behind the wheel of each of these compact sedans. My time with the Civic and the K4 included city driving, curvy mountain roads, long freeway journeys, and everything in between: in short, I put some serious miles on both cars and came out with some conclusions about which one offers more appeal as a sensible sedan.

