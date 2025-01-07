Honda Is Tearing Up Its Own Playbook For Its New Electric Cars

When SlashGear reviewed the 2024 Honda Prologue — the flagship EV made by the automaker for North American markets — we praised its sleek styling. It has a somewhat lower design and smoothed-out fascia that makes it visually appealing, although its overall look is relatively conventional. With the 0 Series, however, Honda is tearing up its own playbook and going in a strikingly different direction with a futuristic design that'd look right at home in a cyberpunk video game.

The Honda 0 SUV is based on the Space-Hub prototype seen at last year's CES and includes a large cabin surrounded by wide windows, which add to its roomy feeling while offering drivers and passengers a ton of visibility. Honda says this layout is part of its plan for the 0 Series EVs to be "a 'space' for people" in addition to a means of getting from here to there. This aesthetic is also part of its overall "thin, light, and wise" approach to its new electric vehicles.

The Honda 0 Saloon perhaps embodies this aesthetic even more so than the 0 SUV, with a low height and sporty "wedge-shaped" design that is unlike most passenger EVs currently on the road. Just as with other iconic EVs like the Cybertruck and the Lucid Air, you'll be able to identify a Honda 0 Saloon on the road the moment you lay eyes on one. Its interior is just as distinctive, and offers a more spacious cabin than you might assume from its streamlined exterior. With this radical step forward, Honda has moved away from trying to make its EVs look closer to its traditional ICE models and is embracing the fact that battery-electric vehicles are indeed something new, as well as the future.

