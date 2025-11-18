I Know Why The 2026 Honda Prelude Is Priced That Way, But I'm Still Disappointed

More detailed technical specifications, and most importantly, the price of the 2026 Honda Prelude have been revealed. There's good news and some potentially bad news. The good news is that it's billed to be super sporty (or at least sporty adjacent) with a drive mode that Honda is calling "S+ Shift" that, in lieu of a more conventional manual transmission, allows you to "shift" gears yourself.

Even though it's equipped with a 2.0-liter four-banger, power is delivered through two electric traction motors for a total of 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque. There's no CVT or even really a transmission to speak of (and there was much rejoicing). Instead, I'll let Honda explain it: "Drive force from the traction motor is sent to the wheels directly through a fixed ratio, while engine power is blended seamlessly through a simple lock-up clutch."

That all sounds well and good. The old Honda Preludes served as a bit of a test bed for Honda tech, so it makes sense that the 2026 iteration is no different. Here's the kicker though, it's downright pricey. The 2026 Honda Prelude is available in one trim only and will start at $42,000. Ouch.