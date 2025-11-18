I Know Why The 2026 Honda Prelude Is Priced That Way, But I'm Still Disappointed
More detailed technical specifications, and most importantly, the price of the 2026 Honda Prelude have been revealed. There's good news and some potentially bad news. The good news is that it's billed to be super sporty (or at least sporty adjacent) with a drive mode that Honda is calling "S+ Shift" that, in lieu of a more conventional manual transmission, allows you to "shift" gears yourself.
Even though it's equipped with a 2.0-liter four-banger, power is delivered through two electric traction motors for a total of 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque. There's no CVT or even really a transmission to speak of (and there was much rejoicing). Instead, I'll let Honda explain it: "Drive force from the traction motor is sent to the wheels directly through a fixed ratio, while engine power is blended seamlessly through a simple lock-up clutch."
That all sounds well and good. The old Honda Preludes served as a bit of a test bed for Honda tech, so it makes sense that the 2026 iteration is no different. Here's the kicker though, it's downright pricey. The 2026 Honda Prelude is available in one trim only and will start at $42,000. Ouch.
A lot of cash for a hybrid
Now, that price isn't completely out of nowhere, and Honda doesn't seem like one to price gouge its audience. For one, it's brand new technology making its way into a niche-model sports car. None of those words indicate a budget model, as unfortunate as that it is. Plus, an estimated 41 combined miles per gallon in an enthusiast's car isn't anything to sneeze at. On the sports car end, standard Brembo brakes and Honda Civic Type R suspension components are other factors to blame for the price.
Still, there's cause to be a little disappointed. I'm not too upset about the amount of horsepower it puts out. 200 is plenty if the car is light enough and the suspension is tuned correctly. Given the fact it borrows some Civic Type R parts and we have driven it, that fear may be assuaged.
I'm more disappointed in the price. $42,000 is a lot of money for a two-door from Honda. It's much more expensive than an equally powerful Honda Civic Si, and only a little less from the much more powerful Honda Civic Type R. I know the Prelude is in a different class of vehicle from both the Si and Type R, but that stylized "H" badge on the Prelude typically indicates a good value, and the Prelude doesn't quite follow that logic.
Certainly a unique car
Playing devil's advocate a bit, the $42,000 starting price with a single trim level could give way to cheaper trims down the line once all of the production-related hurdles are out of the way and Honda gets more of them out to dealerships and subsequently people's driveways. Additionally, if you bought a Prelude, you would have a bit of an oddity in the sportscar world.
Aside from the Prelude, there are currently no all-wheel-drive hybrid two-door sports cars on the market that aren't from brands like McLaren, Ferrari, and Lamborghini. I guess part of the price tag is justified in how unique the vehicle is. There really isn't a lot like it in 2025. Only the Honda CR-Z from several years ago comes close. It, too, was an attempt at capturing some of that Honda magic from the 1980s and 1990s.
The 2026 Prelude is definitely an oddball car. Will that be a strength or a weakness? Really only once customers and drivers get behind the wheel in greater numbers will we be able to make that assessment.
A hard ask for Honda
Back to the disappointment, it's going to be a hard ask for Honda to offer a $42,000 sports car in a world where much less expensive options like the Mazda Miata and Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ exist. Sure, neither are hybrids, but exactly no one is going to say that those cars aren't up to the task of providing fun (especially the Miata). Secondly, will enthusiasts care about the tech under the hood of the Prelude if it doesn't deliver on the fun factor? There are still a lot of unknowns before the Prelude hits the streets. It could be so good of a car that the price is irrelevant, however unrealistic that is.
The 2026 Honda Prelude is a technological marvel that puts it in a segment of exactly one car and that's worthy of at least a good chunk of adulation. But will the practicality of a high price tag keep it out of the hands of people who might be the most likely to appreciate it and enjoy it? Maybe.