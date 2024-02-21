Everything Honda Fans Should Know About The Very First Civic
It isn't easy to imagine today, but automaker Honda struggled in the early 1970s and desperately needed something to boost sales, or they would have to cease producing cars. They began developing the first Civic and would release it in 1972 to eager buyers looking to downsize during the oil crisis. In fact, according to Honda, the 1973 Civic sold 80,000 units and became a hit with younger drivers.
The iconic Civic model is still going strong today, with Car Figures noting that 200,381 units were sold in 2023. Honda has released many influential cars, and you might be curious about the history behind one of Honda's best-kept secrets: the Prelude. So, what made the first Civic model unique, and what qualities were so attractive to buyers back in 1972?
Among its many characteristics, the first Civic was lauded for its compact size, unique shape, and fuel efficiency. While it wasn't the first hatchback ever, it was the first of its kind in Japan and initially met with skepticism. Several models were available, like a two-door, a three-door hatchback, and even a four-door version.
Honda's motorcycle experience helped influence design
Honda was already well known for making motorcycles but wanted to become competitive as a carmaker. The Civic was not only fuel-efficient for the time but also qualified for a stricter emissions rating that other automakers hadn't yet achieved. The better emission rating was partly due to Honda's experience with smaller engines, allowing them to squeeze more horsepower out of the car. The 1.2-liter 4-cylinder in the first Civic could generate up to 60 horsepower, which was unheard of at the time from such a small displacement engine.
Just as a lower center of gravity can help offer stability to a motorcycle, Honda engineers believed it would also benefit the Civic. So, they came up with an overall shape that the car body would conform to — a trapezoid. This trapezoid design widened the space between the wheels and lowered the roof height, creating a lower center of gravity for enhanced stability. Fortunately for fans of the automaker's bike division, they continued to produce high-performance two-wheeled machines, including the fastest Honda motorcycles ever built.
Personality was paramount
Honda knew their goal of an affordable, practical city vehicle needed to stand apart from the competition. The first Civic included quality parts but very few thrills in terms of features. So, it became essential for Honda to form an identity around the Civic that drivers could be proud of despite more luxurious or powerful options.
With its trapezoidal form and without a truck, members of the development team were forced to get creative in describing the Civic to customers. Fortunately for Honda, the Civic's unconventional style ultimately became one of its defining characteristics. It wasn't the quickest or equipped with all the cutting-edge technology of the time, but the Civic sat perfectly in a niche ideal for families trying to save some money. Ultimately, the first Civic succeeded in being an ideal urban vehicle, fulfilling Honda's goals and propelling the brand forward in the automotive arena.