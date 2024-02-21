Everything Honda Fans Should Know About The Very First Civic

It isn't easy to imagine today, but automaker Honda struggled in the early 1970s and desperately needed something to boost sales, or they would have to cease producing cars. They began developing the first Civic and would release it in 1972 to eager buyers looking to downsize during the oil crisis. In fact, according to Honda, the 1973 Civic sold 80,000 units and became a hit with younger drivers.

The iconic Civic model is still going strong today, with Car Figures noting that 200,381 units were sold in 2023. Honda has released many influential cars, and you might be curious about the history behind one of Honda's best-kept secrets: the Prelude. So, what made the first Civic model unique, and what qualities were so attractive to buyers back in 1972?

Among its many characteristics, the first Civic was lauded for its compact size, unique shape, and fuel efficiency. While it wasn't the first hatchback ever, it was the first of its kind in Japan and initially met with skepticism. Several models were available, like a two-door, a three-door hatchback, and even a four-door version.