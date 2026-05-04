Not The Ford Explorer: This Midsize SUV Has The Highest 5-Year Depreciation

From the moment you drive your shiny new car out of the dealership lot and onto the road, it will start to lose value. Even if you rigorously follow every car cleaning tip to keep it in top condition, it will accumulate chips and scratches as the miles stack up, and components will begin to wear out. By the time it reaches five years old, it will usually be worth much less than what you originally paid for it. According to iSeeCars' 2026 depreciation study, the average new midsize SUV can expect to lose 47% of its value over that time frame.

Some SUV models lose significantly more than average, but only one will shed more than 60% of its value over five years according to the study. That model is the Tesla Model X, which earns the unfortunate honor of being the highest depreciated midsize SUV on the market. It's also one of the worst depreciating SUVs in any category in percentage terms.

Data from iSeeCars estimates that the Model X will lose 61.2% of its value after its first half decade on the road, which is significantly more than the next-worst midsize SUVs, the Infiniti QX60 and Range Rover Sport. The latter models are each estimated to lose 58.3%, slightly more than the Land Rover Discovery, which loses an average of 57.9% of its sticker price. The Audi Q7 rounds out the top five poorest performers, losing 57.2% over the same period.