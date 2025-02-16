10 Popular Car Cleaning Tips Worth Trying (And Some You Should Avoid)

Keeping your car ultra-clean isn't just about appearances, it's also about longevity. Regular washing can prevent contaminants like dirt, salt, and even bird droppings from damaging your paint and causing corrosion. Small chips in the paint can lead to rust if ignored, which could be costly. A well-maintained exterior of any vehicle preserves its resale value and prevents damages, should you decide to part ways with it down the road. Not to mention, keeping the car clean on the outside and inside creates a healthier driving environment. There's nothing quite like cruising in a freshly detailed vehicle, and keeping that new car-like fresh scent is unmatched.

Arguably most important, however, is safety and performance. A dirty windshield or foggy headlights could drastically reduce visibility, increasing accident risk. Bug splatter and grime from the roadways can also mess with sensors on most modern vehicles, possibly interfering with automatic braking or lane-keeping assistance. Many drivers aren't aware that even something like dirt build-up in the wheel wells can impact braking performance, a serious and potentially deadly problem.

No matter your reason — safety, aesthetics, performance, or to avoid damages — keeping your car washed and clean is vital. Certain techniques can also help the process get done correctly every time. Still, there are some common pitfalls to watch out for that could be counterintuitive and ultimately lead to more issues. Below are at least 10 crucial tips to keep in mind the next time you clean your car and some of the most common mistakes you might be making in the process.

