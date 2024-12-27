10 Gorgeous Classic Cars With Two-Tone Paint Jobs

Look around any busy parking lot and it becomes increasingly clear that modern car paint schemes have become largely boring. White, silver, gray, and black models are perennially popular, with those four colors making up a combined 77% of all new car registrations according to data from Edmunds. Blue and red are moderately popular, holding 10% and 8% of market share respectively, while colors like orange, yellow, and purple all hold less than 1% of market share each.

The study didn't collect data for two-tone paint schemes, but it's safe to assume that new two-tone cars make up only the very tiniest proportion of registrations. In fact, the vast majority of manufacturers don't even offer two-tone paint schemes. While it's true that color can affect things like resale value, it's hard to see any other good reason why buyers keep choosing such dull colors for their new cars.

It's particularly odd since there are so many highly desirable, colorful classics out there, many of which can count their two-tone paint as a key part of their appeal. These 10 examples illustrate just how wide a range of cars can look amazing in two-tone paint, from seven-figure '30s racers to '80s Japanese econoboxes.

