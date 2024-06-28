10 Of Our Favorite Cars From The Initial D Anime
An engaging anime doesn't always need superpowered heroes and giant titans. Sometimes, you just need pulse-pounding street racing action, and that's something "Initial D" has done incredibly well over the years. The manga-turned-anime follows Takumi Fujiwara, a guy just trying to get by with his gas station job and delivering tofu for his father's business until he's brought into the high-risk world of street racing. It turns out he has a real knack for drifting thanks to driving all that tofu around, and he soon makes waves in this exciting new environment.
The anime became exceptionally popular in Japan and overseas thanks to its breathtaking animation and well-choreographed racing sequences. It was a thrill for auto enthusiasts to watch actual cars from real life race each other and get a glimpse of what street racing culture is like. As of right now, all the episodes for "Initial D" can be found on Crunchyroll, one of the best streaming services for anime. As you watch — or rewatch, as the case may be — you will likely find yourself enraptured with the array of vehicles on display and their various modifications.
After watching "Initial D" for ourselves, we've compiled a list of some of our favorite cars featured on the show. It wasn't easy, as many vehicles get a chance to shine throughout the series, but based on great backstories, amazing power, and overall coolness, here are 10 cars we think perfectly encapsulate the spirit of "Initial D."
Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86
A list of the coolest cars on "Initial D" wouldn't be complete without the ride that started it all. The Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86 was originally owned by Takumi Fujiwara's father, Bunta, who eventually passed it on to his son to deliver tofu. The AE86 first makes its debut in the anime in the pilot, with Takumi already having the skills he needs to win an impromptu race against Keisuke Takahashi of the RedSuns. Keisuke doesn't think much of the AE86, but when Takumi pulls off a perfect inertia drift, all Keisuke can do is stare in awe, wondering how he could've been bested by such a rudimentary vehicle.
While the AE86 would receive modifications later on, it was impressive because it was a simple delivery car at the beginning that still managed to best some of the greatest street racers around. While the actual AE86 is really nothing to sneeze at, its inclusion on "Initial D" helped turn the boring vehicle into an exciting JDM legend. In fact, prices for the AE86 went up in the aftermath of "Initial D" because everyone wanted to unleash their inner Ghost of Akina with it.
Anime thrives on stories about underdogs who become incredibly strong and respected, and the AE86 is the ultimate underdog. The car helped demonstrate that racing isn't necessarily just about engine power — it's just as much about the person behind the wheel.
Subaru Impreza WRX STI Type R
Even when the anime had gotten a little long in the tooth, there were still a few surprises in store for Takumi. While the Toyota Trueno AE86 was Bunta's originally, he wasn't getting much use out of it after Takumi started using the car to race and needed his own vehicle. That's where the Sonic Blue Mica Subaru Impreza comes into play, with Bunta even racing against his own son — unofficially, of course.
To everyone's surprise, Bunta wins and purchases the car for keeps. It's not just for tofu deliveries, either, as Bunta wants Takumi to drive the Impreza around so that he can get a better handle on the weaknesses within his AE86 and compensate as such. Of course, Takumi also uses his time in the Impreza to take Mika Uehara on dates.
It's easy to see why Bunta is such a fan-favorite character. He was a street racer back in the day, but now, in addition to running a tofu shop, he helps guide Takumi on his new passion. He has many lessons to bestow, making him an important mentor figure. Still, as he proved to Takumi in the Impreza, he still has what it takes to be a great racer, with even a stock version of the Impreza showing him up. It's easy to see why the Subaru Impreza WRX STI continues to be one JDM car you really need to get behind the wheel of at some point. Just don't get any scratches on it!
Honda S2000
You don't earn a nickname like God Hand because you're a slouch. Toshiya Joshima might be a doctor by trade, but he's also a skilled street racer behind the wheel of his Honda S2000. It's a good thing he's a well-paid doctor, as an S2000 doesn't come cheap. Toshiya earned his moniker as a result of his ability to race with one hand on the gear stick while the other remains firmly planted on the wheel. Toshiya's S2000 even occupies an interesting space within the canon of "Initial D," as it's technically one of a few cars to actually beat Takumi's AE86.
The S2000 didn't enter the mix until the Fourth Stage, where Toshiya proves he had immense prowess behind the wheel. Things look to be in Toshiya's favor when the suspension on Takumi's vehicle fails, making a victory seem like a sure thing. However, Toshiya pulls over at the last second to vomit. This gives Takumi just enough leeway to technically cross the finish line first, although he's a good sport about it and admits that Toshiya should've won.
Takumi may have won by default, but it's clear the S2000 was more than a match for him. This is a case where driver error (getting sick) played a bigger role than a singular car's capabilities, and if Toshiya could've kept it together, he would've schooled Takumi handily. Either way, Toshiya, much like Bunta, demonstrates that the younger drivers still have a thing or two to learn from the previous generation.
Suzuki Cappuccino
They say big things come in small packages, and that's certainly the case with the Suzuki Cappuccino – a Japanese Kei car that remains affordable today — that is featured on "Initial D."
During the Fourth Stage of the anime, Sakamoto – a pro rally driver — is brought on to try to overtake Takumi's AE86 in a vehicle that's significantly lighter. The Cappuccino holds several distinctions within the "Initial D" anime, as it is not only the lightest vehicle featured in a race, but it is also the only time a Kei car made an appearance. A Kei car is a specific type of vehicle made in Japan that's just about as small as an automobile can be while still being street legal and the Cappuccino, with its stunning red color and lightweight design, is a memorable example of the class.
Sakamoto operates the Cappuccino and takes a lead for much of the race. Takumi's best attempts are no match, as Sakamoto easily outmaneuvers him. It naturally doesn't help that it's raining throughout the drive, but Takumi eventually uses the darkness to his advantage by shutting down his headlights. Since Sakamoto can't see him for a period of time, Takumi can make his move and overpower the smaller vehicle, ultimately earning the win.
Mazda RX-7 FC
Takumi's first big win on "Initial D" was against Keisuke Takahashi of the RedSuns, who immediately wants revenge. Keisuke is pretty hot-headed, but he's evened out by his brother, Ryosuke Takahashi, who has a much calmer demeanor. This is seen when Ryosuke issues a challenge toward Takumi to a race and shows Keisuke how he reduced the horsepower in his Mazda RX-7 FC. Keisuke doesn't understand this because he assumes Ryosuke would want as much power as possible for a big race, but Ryosuke has a far more mature perspective on what's really needed to win.
Ryosuke makes numerous modifications on his FC throughout the anime, particularly after he launches Project D. This includes installing a MazdaSpeed steering wheel, custom exhaust systems, and a carbon fiber hood, among plenty of other additional improvements. Of course, the real star of the show is the 13B-T twin-rotor rotary engine, which the FC shares with its companion vehicle, Keisuke's Mazda RX-7 FD. These signature powerplants also give Ryosuke and Keisuke their shared nickname — the Rotary Brothers.
Nissan Silvia K's (S13)
Ultimately, Takumi has Koichiro Iketani to thank for getting him into the world of street racing in the first place. Takumi may have had some skills from delivering tofu, but it was Iketani who drove Takumi and their co-worker Itsuki Takeuchi to check out his street racing team the Akina SpeedStars in his lime green Nissan Silvia K's (S13). At the time you certainly wouldn't guess Takumi would become a street-racing legend, as he mostly screams as Iketani drives them up to see his team.
The S13 is one of the fastest models of the Nissan Silvia class, and in the real world, it's a very easy car to modify. This translated over to the "Initial D" anime, as it receives various customizations over the course of the series, including some upgraded tires and brake pads. Similar to Takumi's main ride, the appeal of the S13 is that it's an everyday car that Iketani uses in his day-to-day life in addition to racing. It's something an average person can get, and — thanks to some easily customizable options — probably learn to outfit their own with various aftermarket parts.
Iketani doesn't have nearly the same win record as Takumi, but that's almost beside the point. He races his S13 for the love of the game — although it's far from the only Nissan Silvia showcased on "Initial D."
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III GSR
The Second Stage of "Initial D" gave Takumi an intense new challenger in Kyoichi Sudo and his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III GSR. Kyoichi is confident in his abilities and even allows Takumi to take the lead in their first race, although Takumi's Toyota experiences engine trouble, ending the race. It may not have been a suitable demonstration of both cars' powersets, but it really does seem as though Kyoichi should be the winner of that one. They eventually get a rematch after Takumi has upgraded his ride and wins after a death-defying stunt over a bridge that leaves Kyoichi pinned in and unable to turn.
With several impressive appearances in various races, the Lancer EVO's 4G63T turbocharged engine is no joke, as it is capable of amping up the output to 270 horsepower, as well as utilizing a custom boost controller and misfiring system. The Lancer's impressive powerplant is assisted by the vehicle's natural aerodynamics, which makes sense considering how much trouble it gives Takumi and Ryosuke on the show. All of these traits and more have helped make Evolution III GSR a fan-favorite — even amongst the many other variations on the Mitsubishi Lancer that appear on "Initial D."
Mazda RX-7 FD
Considering that Ryosuke's Mazda RX-7 FC gets a shoutout, it only feels fair to include his brother's yellow Mazda RX-7 FD here, too. Of course, this isn't a pity placement — Keisuke's Mazda really set the stage for all of "Initial D" to follow, as his impromptu race with Takumi and subsequent revenge plot sets all of the gears into motion. However, once Keisuke tracks down Takumi's AE86, the two eventually became allies with Project D, giving Keisuke one a satisfying villain-to-ally redemption arc.
Keisuke has a ton of ambition, which is why his Mazda RX-7 FD always seems to have some new upgrade any time it comes back. New bumpers, rims, and mufflers are just the tip of the iceberg, as Keisuke constantly retrofitted his ride up until "Initial D: Final Stage," the last installment of the anime.
Anyone hoping to own a Mazda RX-7 FD in real life will have their work cut out for them. That rotary engine requires a good amount of maintenance, and if you're not careful, a full rebuild could be in order before the car even hits 100,000 miles.
Toyota Corolla Levin SR (AE85)
Takumi's Toyota AE86 is the true star of "Initial D," just as it become even more popular in the real world, it also earned plenty of notoriety in the show itself. As a result, Takumi's best friend, Itsuki Takeuchi, ends up buying one for himself. However, when he shows off his new prized possession to the guys, they all start laughing at him because it actually has an AE85 chassis.
For those who don't know, the AE85 is effectively the economy model of the AE86 — it's good for getting around town but doesn't quite pack the same thump one would need for street racing. Luckily, Itsuki has Takumi as a friend, who shows him how it's not all bad and takes it for an impressive spin during a race. The AE85 starts out as the weakest car on "Initial D," but after a turbo upgrade it is able to produce nearly 150 horsepower.
Interestingly, the AE85 is a solid option to experience "Initial D" in real life, as it handily avoids the so called Takumi Tax, which is a term enthusiasts use to reference the inflated price of the AE86 following the popularity of "Initial D." One commenter in a YouTube video even noted that his friend had purchased a much more affordable AE85 and then converted it part by part into the equivalent of an AE86.
After all, the most memorable "Initial D" cars don't necessarily have to be the fastest or flashiest — sometimes, an awesome story behind a car makes all the difference.
Nissan SilEighty
Why should boys have all the fun when it comes to street racing? The duo of Impact Blue, namely Mako Sato and best friend-slash-navigator Sayuki, proved they can drive with the best of them, and they did it in arguably the most unique car featured on the anime — the Nissan SilEighty. You won't find one of these any car lots near you anytime soon, because this unique street racer is a Frankenstein-esque mashup of different cars. The vehicle began its life as a Nissan 180SX but then the front portion was swapped out for that of a Nissan Silvia S13.
These ladies know what they're doing, as the SilEighty has been tricked out with various modifications with an emphasis on performance, including pro ship wave rear spoiler and mesh wheels. While there were plenty of spectacular races throughout the "Initial D" anime, the one between Takumi's AE86 and the SilEighty easily sits in the top three. It shows off the twisted sensibilities of the Usui Pass, which genuinely gives Takumi some near-disaster moments.
From winning death-defying races to watching their evolution throughout the show, these are just some of the amazing cars shown off on "Initial D." While we don't condone street racing, we do support sweet cars and expert (yet cautious) drifting.