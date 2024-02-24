5 Of The Best Streaming Services For Anime In 2024

Consuming anime has significantly improved over the past 20 years. In 2004, fans had to wait for their favorite shows to play on Cartoon Network or hold out for the local video store to get a new set of VHS tapes in stock. Anime was not as widespread back then. Finding a title that wasn't on Cartoon Network meant finding a specialty store, which were far and few between. Now, every streaming service offers at least a few titles from the genre.

Thanks to modern subscription-based streaming services, fans have no problem finding shows and feature films that fit their liking. These platforms make it easier to watch anime dubbed or with subtitles, depending on one's preferences. The only real struggle is finding the best streaming platform for anime when there are so many different brands available. Here are five of the best available in the U.S. that are bound to have something for everyone.