5 Of The Best Streaming Services For Anime In 2024
Consuming anime has significantly improved over the past 20 years. In 2004, fans had to wait for their favorite shows to play on Cartoon Network or hold out for the local video store to get a new set of VHS tapes in stock. Anime was not as widespread back then. Finding a title that wasn't on Cartoon Network meant finding a specialty store, which were far and few between. Now, every streaming service offers at least a few titles from the genre.
Thanks to modern subscription-based streaming services, fans have no problem finding shows and feature films that fit their liking. These platforms make it easier to watch anime dubbed or with subtitles, depending on one's preferences. The only real struggle is finding the best streaming platform for anime when there are so many different brands available. Here are five of the best available in the U.S. that are bound to have something for everyone.
Netflix leads the charge for anime viewers
According to a poll from Polygon, Millenials and Gen Z viewers primarily consume their anime through Netflix. The streaming behemoth has improved its anime selection over the years, which all of the top must-have streaming services should do because of the ever-growing popularity of Japanese animation. While it doesn't have more obscure titles many fans might enjoy, it has many of the most popular titles like "Naruto" and "Demon Slayer."
Netflix is one of the more premium services in the anime the market, with the brand hiking up the monthly cost of its top two subscription plans, however. Its Standard tier now costs $15.49 a month, but it unlocks HD content for its subscribers along with the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously. However, Netflix delivers new titles every month and there is at least one way to subscribe to the service for free.
Tubi has some of the best anime for free
It's hard to argue with a streaming service when it's free of charge, supported by ad breaks that aren't terrible to sit through. Tubi is the most watched free streaming service in the U.S. with a huge library of movies and television shows. Its anime selection is no exception, either, with titles ranging from the retro "Ranma 1/2" to the popular "Naruto" to the more obscure "Doomed Megalopolis."
Some titles come dubbed without the option to switch to the original Japanese version, which might upset some anime purists. Still, the vast majority of its titles require subtitles with their original audio. One might expect a free streaming platform to feel cheap or clunky, but Tubi's UI is responsive and well-organized. However, it's not without its limitations.
The platform caps its resolution at 720p and doesn't support offline downloads so that users can watch their favorite anime without access to WiFi.
Hidive is more obscure
This lesser-known streaming platform has been around since 2017, offering subscribers hundreds of titles directly from Japan. Besides being an inexpensive streaming option for anime enthusiasts, costing only a monthly rate of $4.99 or an annual $47.99, its titles are unencumbered by regional censorship. Subscribers can watch uncensored versions of their favorite anime.
Hidive already had a good selection of older titles like "Food Wars!" and "Battle of the Planets," but since it joined the AMC Networks family, the platform started offering multiple exclusives. Its most unique feature is the private chat rooms users can create. Once a subscriber creates an in-episode live chat, they can send a link to their friends to join and chat away while the video remains synced for all viewers.
While Hidive caters to users 18 years of age and older, primary account holders can adjust maturity settings to manage preferences for all secondary accounts.
Hulu makes for a great alternative
Hulu might not be the first service one thinks of when they think of anime, but it's a reliable and affordable source for the genre. It has a diverse library of anime where any fan can find something to watch.
Sometimes, one wants to watch some good 'ol classic anime like "Sailor Moon" or "Trigun." Or maybe you're in the mood for a more modern title like "One-Punch Man." That's what Hulu is for. This Disney-owned platform delivers over 300 anime titles, from "Dragonball Super" to "One Piece."
Thanks to partnerships with Crunchyroll and Funimation, subscribers gain access to a large number of simulcasts that appear on other services immediately. However, dubbed versions take slightly longer to make their way to Hulu. Hulu comes with a dedicated anime hub that organizes its titles into categories. From popular titles or classics to an alphabetical database, it's easy to search through the genre.
Crunchyroll is still going strong
Crunchyroll, which challenges Netflix with mobile games now, was once the go-to streaming service for Japanese animation. However, since other platforms recognized the demand for anime, Crunchyroll no longer leads the pack. It has fallen to the fourth most popular service for Millenials and Gen Z to get their anime fix. Be that as it may, it's undeniable that Crunchyroll has the largest anime library.
Since Crunchyroll and its parent company (Sony) initiated a partnership with anime giant Funimation, the service has delivered thousands of popular titles, such as "Attack on Titan" and "Demon Slayer." Those who like to stay current with the genre get to watch new releases only one hour after they premiere in Japan. A feature that no other streaming giant can boast.
The service does come with an ad-supported free option, but not every title is available, and there's a longer wait for new releases. However, $8 is not a terrible price to pay to access the world's largest anime library.