The Only Way You Can Currently Get A 'Free' Netflix Subscription
The ever-increasing cost of streaming services may have you pining for the days of cable networks, where you could often get a discount with a quick phone call. Netflix has been one of the most egregious with its increases, having spiked its service to a painful $22.99 for Premium streaming. For reference,10 years ago, Netflix Premium cost $12. Couple the price jump with the service's crackdown on password sharing, and you may find yourself considering a departure from the platform.
That is until you remember some of your favorite shows and movies are trapped on Netflix's ecosystem. What if there were a way to enjoy your favorite programming and not have to worry about the price of Netflix? If there were a way to watch Stranger Things or Fall of the House of Usher for free, would you take it?
Whether you're a new subscriber who's been thus far deterred by Netflix's pricing or a current and loyal subscriber needing to reduce your monthly streaming budget, there is currently exactly one way to legally enjoy the service for free.
How to Get Netflix for Free
There was a time when you could take advantage of Netflix free trials for as long as you had new email addresses to register. However, that loophole has since been closed, as Netflix no longer offers free trials. If you want to change or upgrade your mobile plan, you can still secure a free Netflix account.
All T-Mobile customers are eligible for a free Basic or Standard Netflix subscription, depending on the monthly mobile plan they sign up for. A Basic subscription, which, according to T-Mobile, is a $9.99 per month value and includes one screen, is included with:
- Go5G Next single-line
- Go5G Plus single-line
- Go5G multi-line
- Go5G Military multi-line
- Go5G 55 multi-line
- Go5G First Responder multi-line
A Standard subscription (or two screens and a $15.49 per month value) is included with the following multi-line plans:
- Go5G Next
- Go5G Next Military
- Go5G Next First Responder
- Go5G Plus
- Go5G Plus Military
- Go5G Plus 55
- Go5G Plus First Responder
Unfortunately, Netflix has limited the ways to enjoy a free subscription, and as of January 2024, T-Mobile is the only option.
Paying for Netflix Without a Credit Card
If the only thing keeping you from subscribing is that you don't want to keep a credit card on file or simply don't have one to use, you may have alternative billing options. For example, Xfinity and Cox allow select customers to build Netflix into their monthly statements at no extra charge.
While not free, this keeps you from having to put a payment method on file with Netflix and adds the subscription cost to the final cable bill each month. Check with your cable provider to determine if your address can build Netflix into your monthly cost.
Additionally, you can pay for your Netflix subscription using gift cards. The downside is that you'll need to be diligent in reloading your balance with a new gift card to prevent service disruption. Gift cards are conveniently available online at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target or in-store at Target, Walmart, and Kroger locations.
Target RedCard customers can actually enjoy a cheaper subscription by taking advantage of their 5% discount. It's not much when you consider it's only $1.15 off the $22.99 Premium plan, but every penny counts.