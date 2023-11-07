Crunchyroll Challenges Netflix With Mobile Games: Here Are The Included Titles
Anime-focused streaming service Crunchyroll has introduced a new mobile gaming platform called Crunchyroll Game Vault that will give many subscribers the ability to do more than just watch media at no extra charge. While it may seem odd that a video-streaming service would dip a toe into the already-crowded gaming sector, that's exactly what Netflix — arguably the most famous streaming service of them all — did in 2021. Netflix even went as far as creating an app to cast its mobile games straight to your television.
Crunchyroll's new mobile game sub-service is separate from the already-existing free-to-download game titles published by the company. The library is built into the service's mobile app, and the games don't have ads or in-app purchases. Crunchyroll Game Vault has debuted with five launch titles, and its library will grow from there. Additionally, other features will be gradually implemented as the service rolls out.
The new service is available in over 200 countries and is currently on Android, with iOS support to come "very soon." However, Crunchyroll Game Vault is only available to subscribers of Crunchyroll's two most expensive plans: Ultimate and Mega. Ultimate costs $14.99 per month, and Mega costs $9.99. Subscribers to Crunchroll's entry-level Fan tier (which costs $7.99 per month) will not have access to Crunchyroll Game Vault, giving customers more incentive to upgrade.
Crunchyroll Game Vault launches with five titles
The five games that Crunchyroll's new service is debuting with are unsurprisingly in line with the platform's Anime and East Asian brand. The launch titles are: "River City Girls," "Wolfstride," "Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery," "inbento," and "Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions."
"River City Girls" is seeing its mobile debut — the game is a beat-em-up action title that features characters from the "River City" and "Double Dragon" franchises. Notably, the game supports local two-player co-op with Bluetooth controllers. "Wolfstride" is also a mobile debut exclusive for Crunchyroll and is an RPG featuring former Yakuza members and a giant mecha tournament.
The indie game "Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery" is a more serene experience and is classified as a visual novel. It involves puzzle solving and painting brush strokes to control the game and "explore beautiful panoramic, hand-animated worlds inspired by Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli visuals." The innovative puzzle game "inbento" offers over 120 levels and heavily features cute cats and bento cuisine. "Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions" is a tactical action game that takes place within the imagination of a young boy named Damien. The game features characters from the popular online manga publication Shōnen Jump+.
Android users can start playing any of these titles today. And if they need to take a break from playing Crunchyroll's games, they can go right back to watching Crunchyroll's media.