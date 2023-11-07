Crunchyroll Challenges Netflix With Mobile Games: Here Are The Included Titles

Anime-focused streaming service Crunchyroll has introduced a new mobile gaming platform called Crunchyroll Game Vault that will give many subscribers the ability to do more than just watch media at no extra charge. While it may seem odd that a video-streaming service would dip a toe into the already-crowded gaming sector, that's exactly what Netflix — arguably the most famous streaming service of them all — did in 2021. Netflix even went as far as creating an app to cast its mobile games straight to your television.

Crunchyroll's new mobile game sub-service is separate from the already-existing free-to-download game titles published by the company. The library is built into the service's mobile app, and the games don't have ads or in-app purchases. Crunchyroll Game Vault has debuted with five launch titles, and its library will grow from there. Additionally, other features will be gradually implemented as the service rolls out.

The new service is available in over 200 countries and is currently on Android, with iOS support to come "very soon." However, Crunchyroll Game Vault is only available to subscribers of Crunchyroll's two most expensive plans: Ultimate and Mega. Ultimate costs $14.99 per month, and Mega costs $9.99. Subscribers to Crunchroll's entry-level Fan tier (which costs $7.99 per month) will not have access to Crunchyroll Game Vault, giving customers more incentive to upgrade.