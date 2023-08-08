Netflix Now Has A Controller App That Lets You Play Its Games On A TV

According to those who have downloaded and launched the Netflix Game Controller app, the Netflix Games pairing service is currently in a beta state, which means it's not available to the general public. As such, while the app can be launched right now, you won't be able to do anything with it until Netflix releases the functions in full. At the time of writing, Netflix has not publicly commented on the app's release or offered up a potential release date for the updated service. It is also not currently known if and when the app will be available for Android devices.

While we don't know much about the plan to expand Netflix Games right now, the company has previously stated its intention to broaden the service's scope and usage. Back in October of 2022, Netflix VP of Gaming Mike Verdu spoke at the TechCrunch Disrupt event about his company's intentions with the updated service, clarifying that it is meant more to be an add-on to Netflix proper than an attempt at competing with other gaming library services like Xbox Game Pass.

"It's a value add. We're not asking you to subscribe as a console replacement," Verdu said at the time. "It's a completely different business model. The hope is over time that it just becomes this very natural way to play games wherever you are."